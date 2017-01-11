The Best Photos From Monday's Supermoon

Due to a rare perigee-syzygy alignment of the sun, Earth, and moon on Monday, the world is being treated to the largest, brightest supermoon in nearly 70 years. Though supermoons happen with relative frequency, this special occurrence has captured the attention of sky gazers across the world.
In the early evening, when the moon appears its largest because of a "moon illusion" that makes the moon look unnaturally large against the horizon, many began posting stunning images of the supermoon ascending into the sky.
Many appear to have noted NASA photographer Bill Ingalls's tips for shooting the supermoon. Most importantly, according to Ingalls, a great, unique photograph of the supermoon includes something from the ground for reference. That's immediately evident when looking at some of the best photos of the phenomenon.
"Don’t make the mistake of photographing the moon by itself with no reference to anything,” Ingalls said in a post at NASA.gov. “I’ve certainly done it myself, but everyone will get that shot. Instead, think of how to make the image creative -- that means tying it into some land-based object. It can be a local landmark or anything to give your photo a sense of place. It means doing a lot of homework. I use Google Maps and other apps -- even a compass -- to plan where to get just the right angle at the right time.”
Take a look at some of the best shots being shared online below.
While those are all beautiful shots of the supermoon, others found their own unique way of sharing their love for the supermoon.
Though it won't be quite as spectacular as Monday's, there's still one more supermoon to come in 2016. The one coming on December 14 will be the last of three supermoons in the second half of 2016.
