The Best Photos From Monday's Supermoon

Due to a rare perigee-syzygy alignment of the sun, Earth, and moon on Monday, the world is being treated to the largest, brightest supermoon in nearly 70 years. Though supermoons happen with relative frequency, this special occurrence has captured the attention of sky gazers across the world.

In the early evening, when the moon appears its largest because of a "moon illusion" that makes the moon look unnaturally large against the horizon, many began posting stunning images of the supermoon ascending into the sky.

Many appear to have noted NASA photographer Bill Ingalls's tips for shooting the supermoon. Most importantly, according to Ingalls, a great, unique photograph of the supermoon includes something from the ground for reference. That's immediately evident when looking at some of the best photos of the phenomenon.