Here Are the Best Pizza Deals & Discounts You Can Get Right Now

Whether you're willing to admit it or not, ordering a pizza is not a matter of if, but when. If you're not about to place an order for you favorite pie today, then chances are you will treat yourself to a sacred circle of cheese, sauce, and dough sometime soon. The only if you'll have to worry about is if you'll be able to save money with discounts and deals from your favorite pizza purveyors. Thankfully, it's easier to save a few bucks on pizza than you'd think.
America's most popular pizza chains -- Domino's, Pizza Hut, Papa John's, Little Caesars, and more -- are constantly unleashing coupons, combo deals, and other promotions, so it would behoove you to check around for deals before you pull the trigger on, say, a large pepperoni pie and breadsticks when there's a chance you could get the breadsticks for free. And you don't want to be the person who pays full price for a pizza while everyone else is paying less for the same exact order. With that in mind, we've rounded up all of the best pizza deals from the biggest chains that are available nationwide right now.
We'll be updating this story all the time with the latest pizza steals, including ongoing promotions and special one-day giveaways. So, bookmark this page and check back whenever you're getting ready to hit "place order" on your next pizza.
The Best Domino's Deals
The deal: The chain's popular "Mix & Match" offer gets you any two or more pizzas, pastas, bread bites, boneless chicken wings, and more for $5.99 each.
When: Ongoing (as of August 28)
The deal: If you choose the "Perfect Combo" deal, you'll get two medium 1-topping pizzas, a 16-piece order of parmesan bread bites, an 8-piece order of cinnamon twists, and a 2 liter of Coke for $19.99.
When: Ongoing (as August 28)
Note: Domino's also provides a tool to search for local coupons that are exclusive to certain areas, so you may want to take a look there, too.
The Best Pizza Hut Deals
The deal: If you order online, you can get large, 2-topping pizzas for $7.99 each.
When: Ongoing (as of August 28)
Note: Pizza Hut also offers local coupons that are exclusive to certain areas and stores. Just enter your address or zip code here to see the full list of deals.
The Best Papa John's Deals
The deal: Papa John's My Papa Rewards members will earn 25 Papa Rewards Points with a purchase of $20 or more using the code "THANKSME" at checkout. The 25 points will be added to your account the next day, and they're enough to get you a large 3-topping pan pizza or an assortment of smaller items.
When: Ongoing (as of August 28), but the 25 bonus points expire on September 16, 2018
The deal: Use the code "PAPATRACK" and you'll get 25% off regular-price pizzas, when you order online.
When: Ongoing (as of August 28)
Note: In addition to nationwide offers, Papa John's also has several local deals that you can only see if you enter your delivery/carryout address here. In fact, it looks like this is where the majority of the chain's deals are located.
The Best Little Caesars Deals
The deal: Pizza and meat lovers can get the chain's new, limited-edition 5 Meat Feast pizza -- topped with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef, and ham -- for $9.
When: Ongoing (as of August 28)
The Best Papa Murphy's Deals
The deal: Sign up for Papa Murphy's email offers and you'll receive a code for 25% off your order of $20 or more.
When: Ongoing (as of August 28), though the code expires on September 2, 2018
The Best Round Table Pizza Deals:
The deal: You'll score 50% off any pizza if you buy a large or extra-large premium specialty pizza of greater or equal value. Just use the code B1G1.
When: Through September 16, 2018
The deal: Buy a 1-topping personal pizza, and get another one for free as part of the chain's back to school promotion. This BOGO is only good when you dine in at a Round Table location.
When: Monday through Friday from 3pm to 5pm until August 31, 2018
More Pizza Deals?
