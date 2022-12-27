These 10 U.S. Restaurants Are Among the Best Pizzerias in the World

Take a pause on your ham and stuffing and Christmas cookie diet for some of the best pizza in the world. Travel site Big 7 Travel just released the latest edition of its annual ranking of the globe's best 'za joints and 10 US favorites made the list.

While Big 7 Travel awarded the coveted number one slot to 10 by Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples, Italy (naturally), US pizzeria Ken's Artisan Pizza in Portland, Oregon landed at number two, Food + Wine reports.

These are the top 10 pizzerias in the world, according to Big 7:

1.10 by Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria, Naples, Italy

2. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, Portland, Oregon

3. Peppe Pizzeria, Paris

4. The Good Son, Toronto

5. Seu Pizza Illuminati, Rome

6. Pizzeria Bedia, Philadelphia

7. 48h Pizza e gnocchi, Melbourne

8. La Pizza è Bella, Brussels, Belgium

9. Via Toledo Enopizzeria, Vienna

10. What the Crust, Cairo

While only two US spots cracked the top 10, plenty of other American slice shops landed in the top 50 list, including Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco; Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont, New Jersey; Del Popolo in San Francisco; Buddy’s Pizza in Detroit; Pijja Palace in Los Angeles; Pizza Delicious in New Orleans; Pequod’s in Chicago; and Ops, in Brooklyn, New York.

Personally, I'm astounded at New York's minimal presence on the Big 7 Travel list, but at least, the 50 Top Pizza guide gave NYC the respect it deserves earlier this year.