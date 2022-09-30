These Cities Were Just Ranked the Best Places to Live in the U.S.

The debate about which US city is the best far exceeds the LA vs. New York rivalry. For decades city slickers and townies alike have argued about who has the more ideal living situation. Luckily, there is always a publication willing to drop a power ranking of said cities in order to move the debate forward. Will there ever be a definitive answer? No. But lists are fun.

Money recently announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live in the US. The list spotlights 50 cities and towns across the country. The ranking was based on which cities had the strongest labor markets, most affordable homes, and outstanding racial, economic and cultural diversity.

Topping this year's list is Atlanta, due to the number of opportunities it affords job seekers, students and families, according to Money. The burgeoning tech scene has likely played a big role in contributing to the city's growth in recent years.

Yet, despite growing inflation, Money reports that Atlanta's housing costs are still lower than more than half of the cities and towns on the list. The current median price listing for a house in the ATL settles out at around $428,000, according to the news outlet.

Other top spot holders might surprise you. Tempe, Arizona follows Atlanta with the number two spot, and Kirkland, Washington comes in at number three. Check out the top 10 cities (and one neighborhood within a city, oddly enough) below.



Atlanta Tempe, Arizona Kirkland, Washington Raleigh, North Carolina Rogers Park, Chicago Columbia, Maryland Somerville, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Tampa, Florida Jersey City



While this list surely won't end the "best city" discourse, at least it gives you something more to argue about than the age-old West Coast vs. East Coast debate. Read the full ranking here.