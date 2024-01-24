The Best Places to Stay in Thailand for the 'White Lotus' Experience

If you haven't heard the news, let us fill you in really fast.

The production of your favorite award-winning show—The White Lotus—recently confirmed that yes, rumors were correct. The third season of the show will take place in Thailand. More specifically, the gorgeous resort town of Koh Samui will be the official hosting ground of the brand new season.

And this is where you come into play. If, by any chance, you were contemplating following the show's cast in 2025 and heading over to Thailand then (or, if more simply, you were looking to experience Thailand in an authentic White Lotus fashion), we have you covered.

To celebrate the huge entertainment news and to encourage travelers to visit the breathtaking Thai country, Airbnb recently shared a selection of its most popular and luxurious stays in Thailand that are fit for the likes of Tanya McQuoid (RIP) with Thrillist. The list has it all—from Koh Samui accommodations to Chiang Mai stays, there is something tailored to every kind of traveler.

Check them out below: