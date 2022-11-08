These Are the Best Places to Travel to for Thanksgiving 2022

Thanksgiving is a stressful holiday. It's right before several other major holidays, and there's not nearly enough time off from work to fit in the traveling, shopping, preparation, and post-Turkey comatose. The Vacationer reports that at least 43% of Americans plan to travel over at least one of the year-end holidays. Additionally, two out of three Americans say that inflation rates are affecting their Thanksgiving plans, between the increased cost of food and travel.

That means an already stressful holiday is also more expensive. Fortunately, for those who haven't already set your Thanksgiving plans in stone, WalletHub decided to work through the 100 largest in the US 100 to establish the top 20 for Thanksgiving celebrations. Below is WalletHub's ranking for the cities you're most likely to spend more time eating than you are stressing.

1. Atlanta, GA

2. Orlando, FL

3. Las Vegas, NV

4. Raleigh, NC

5. Gilbert, AZ

6. Tampa, FL

7. Plano, TX

8. Durham, NC

9. Irving, TX

10. Miami, FL

11. Boise, ID

12. Scottsdale, AZ

13. Dallas, TX

14. Pittsburgh, PA

15. Fort Wayne, IN

16. Norfolk, VA

17. Charlotte, NC

18. Chesapeake, VA

19. Lexington-Fayette, KY

20. Seattle, WA

The five factors determining this ranking were the number of Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions, overall affordability, safety and accessibility, Giving Thanks (volunteer opportunities), and the Thanksgiving weather forecast. At the very top of the list is Atlanta, where it scored highest in the number of Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions and second highest in volunteer opportunities. It also made the top 25 in affordability and Thanksgiving weather forecast categories.

The most affordable Thanksgiving meal will be found in Corpus Christi, Texas, while the most expensive meal will be in Honolulu, Hawaii. You can see the complete WalletHub ranking of all 100 cities here.