Here Are the Best Companies to Work for in 2018

If you've been toying with the idea of ditching your current job for something new but need a little nudge to kick your search into high gear, then consider this it. That's because not only are we approaching what many experts consider to be the best job-hunting months of the year -- January and February -- but Glassdoor just unveiled a list of the 100 best companies to work for in 2018.
Time to dust off the ol' resumé.
The ranking from the go-to employer-reviewing site is the result of its 10th annual Employees' Choice Awards, which weighed thousands of anonymous and voluntary reviews from current and former employees over the past year. This year, Facebook took the number one spot for the first time since 2014, while Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, In-N-Out Burger, and Google rounded out the top five.
Landing on the list at all is a feat unto itself, since the rankings are settled on using a sophisticated algorithm that considers everything from the quantity of reviews to frequency of "qualititative insights" in them, or how consistently employees rave about certain aspects of their jobs. If you're curious what companies you should be setting your sights on, here's how the top 50 rankings shook out.
50. SpaceX
49. Wegmans Food Markets
48. Oshkosh Corporation
47. Protiviti
46. Texas Health Resources
45. Memorial Sload Kettering
44. Progressive Learning
43. Smile Brands
42. Yardi Systems
41. Hilton
40. Ellie Mae
39. Microsoft
38. Johnson & Johnson
37. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
36. Forrester
35. Boston Scientific
34. Concur
33. VMware
32. NewYork Presbyterian Hospital
31. Adobe
30. Intuit
29. Paylocity
28. Blizzard Entertainment
27. Nestlé Purina
26. AvalonBay Communities
25. Fast Enterprises
24. NVIDIA
23. Southwest Airlines
22. DocuSign
21. LinkedIn
20. H.E.B.
19. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
18. Academy Mortgage
17. Delta Air Lines
16. Power Home Remodeling
15. Salesforce
14. E. & J. Gallo Winery
13. Keller Williams
12. McKinsey & Company
11. SAP
10. Ultimate Software
9. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
8. World Wide Technology
7. HubSpot
6. lululemon
5. Google
4. In-N-Out Burger
3. Boston Consulting Group
2. Bain & Company
1. Facebook
Surprisingly, only three companies have ranked among Glassdoor's best places to work since it started publishing the list 10 years ago: Apple, Bain & Company, and Google. What's more common are dramatic fluctuations in position from year to year, especially among newer companies and those going through explosive growth. For instance, Apple fell a whopping 48 spots since last year, from 36th to 84th, while Airbnb has dropped off the list entirely from its respectable rank of 35 last year (incredibly it held the number one spot just a year before that, in 2016).
There are quite a few newcomers worth mentioning, too. This year marks the first time mammoth employers like Hilton, T-Mobile, United Airlines, adidas and Electronic Arts have made the list.
You can scope out the full list of all 100 employers right here, and just remember, if you don't see the company you currently work for on there, now's the perfect opportunity to change that.
