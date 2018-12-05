Here Are the Best Companies to Work for in 2019

There's so much to consider when you're on the hunt for a new job. Good coworkers, amazing benefits, and a sense of fulfillment are obviously great, but so are reasonable hours and, well, a fat paycheck. Above all, though, you should be on the lookout for a place where employees actually enjoy going to work, and respect their company. Fortunately, for anyone on the prowl for a new gig, there's now a handy cheat sheet of solid choices, thanks to Glassdoor's just-released ranking of the best places to work for 2019.
Released on Wednesday, Glassdoor's latest ranking is the 11th annual list of its kind from the popular job-search site, which is determined based on insights and sentiments from the people who actually work at the top companies. Specifically, the employers on the list are determined using the a proprietary algorithm that weighs reviews and ratings that both former and current employees have made during the past year. Those reviews gauge feelings on everything from the CEO and senior management, to career opportunities, culture & values, and work-life balance.
This year, management consulting firm Bain & Company topped the list of best large companies (1,000 or more employees), followed by remote conference specialists Zoom Video Communications, with In-N-Out Burger rounding out the top three. You can scope out the full lineup right here, but these are the ones that made the top 25.
The Best Large Companies to Work For
25. Smile Brands
24. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
23. Trader Joe's
22. Sammons Financial Group
21. Ryan, LLC
20. Paylocity
19. McKinsey & Company
18. Ultimate Software
17. DocuSign
16. HubSpot
15. Power Home Remodeling
14. Slalom
13. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
12. Intuitive Surgical
11. Salesforce
10. Southwest Airlines
9. lululemon
8. Google
7. Facebook
6. LinkedIn
5. Boston Consulting Group
4. Procore Technologies
3. In-N-Out Burger
2. Zoom Video Communications
1. Bain & Company
Overall, this year's best large company list includes 31 newcomers with first-timers like Omni Hotels, HP Inc, and Phoenix Children's Hospital making the cut. It's also worth noting that last year's number one, Facebook, has dropped all the way to seventh place after an objectively rocky 2018.
The top six industries represented include technology (29 companies), healthcare (13 companies), retail (eight companies), manufacturing (eight companies), consulting (five companies), and finance (five companies). In terms of location, the Bay Area, New York City, and Boston are home the most companies on the list.
Of course, you don't need to be a huge company to be a great place to work, so Glassdoor also pulled together a list for the best small and medium US companies, which ranked employers with fewer than 1,000 employees. These are the top 10 on that list.
The Best Small and Medium Companies to Work For
10. Peabody Properties
9. Highspot
8. Malouf
7. Weave
6. GetUWired
5. Digital Prospectors
4. Marketing 360
3. Silverline
2. Horizon Innovations
1. Heap
So, whether you're bored where you are, curious what else is out there, or just need a kick in the ass to make a change, now you know where to set your sights. Go forth, dust off those resumés, and shop yourself around. You got this.
