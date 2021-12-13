These Are the Best Companies to Work for Right Now

The workforce has seen a lot of change this year, as droves of people are quitting their jobs looking for better pay and fair treatment.

If you're looking for work with an eye on finding a better situation, a job that you're glad to go to in the morning, you might be interested in Comparably's 5th annual report on the companies with the best work culture.

The list collects anonymous reports from employees about their workplace. Each company is ranked based on "16 core workplace culture metrics" from November 26, 2020, through the same date this year. The results are tabulated and formed into two lists. The large companies with the best company culture (501 employees or more), and another for smaller companies (500 employees or fewer).

Here's a taste of some of the questions that are asked, taken from Comparably's announcement.

Do you typically look forward to coming to work every day?

Is your work environment positive or negative?

Do you believe you're paid fairly?

How often do you get raises?

Does your company give annual bonuses?

Are you satisfied with your benefits?

How many paid vacation, sick, and personal days do you have?

Are you satisfied with your work-life balance?

Do you feel burnt out at work?

Does your boss hurt company culture?

Do you approve of the job your executive team is doing at your company?

With all of that in mind, here's a look at the top 10 companies on each list. You can see the complete results, which include 100 companies on each list, at Comparably (full list of large companies/full list of small companies).