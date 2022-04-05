These States Are the Best to Work from Home in Right Now

WalletHub is doing vital research for those who now work from home. While it is widely considered a perk, the WFH experience can be more hassle in some states than others. WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia with 12 metrics to determine its WFH ranking. These factors include the number of workers working from home, the cost of internet, the level of cybersecurity in the state, and the average home size and crowding of the average home within each state.

With all 12 factors considered, New Jersey came first in the ranking. If that result surprises you, WalletHub's analyst Jill Gonzalez breaks down these results. "New Jersey is the best state for working from home due in part to the fact that the state provides a comfortable and affordable environment for working remotely, with nearly 97 percent of households having internet speeds above 25Mbps," Gonzalez said in a statement shared with Thrillist.

"In addition, New Jersey has the second best access to low-priced internet plans in the country," Gonzalez continued. "Plus, New Jersey has one of the highest percentages of people who could potentially work from home, so many workers can take advantage of these good remote work conditions."

You can use your cursor over the map below to see how your state fares.