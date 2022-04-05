These States Are the Best to Work from Home in Right Now
In 2022, this is where you'll want to live if you're working from home.
WalletHub is doing vital research for those who now work from home. While it is widely considered a perk, the WFH experience can be more hassle in some states than others. WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia with 12 metrics to determine its WFH ranking. These factors include the number of workers working from home, the cost of internet, the level of cybersecurity in the state, and the average home size and crowding of the average home within each state.
With all 12 factors considered, New Jersey came first in the ranking. If that result surprises you, WalletHub's analyst Jill Gonzalez breaks down these results. "New Jersey is the best state for working from home due in part to the fact that the state provides a comfortable and affordable environment for working remotely, with nearly 97 percent of households having internet speeds above 25Mbps," Gonzalez said in a statement shared with Thrillist.
"In addition, New Jersey has the second best access to low-priced internet plans in the country," Gonzalez continued. "Plus, New Jersey has one of the highest percentages of people who could potentially work from home, so many workers can take advantage of these good remote work conditions."
You can use your cursor over the map below to see how your state fares.
Behind New Jersey, the District of Columbia and Delaware take the second and third spots. On the whole, coastal states tended to rank higher on the list. Based on an average score, some states that made it to the top list ranked lowest in cybersecurity but highest in other categories. Below are the top ten states to work from home in based on average scores:
- New Jersey
- District of Columbia
- Delaware
- Connecticut
- Massachusetts
- Utah
- Texas
- Washington
- Maryland
- New York
At the bottom of the list are states with less access to the internet, fewer telecommuters, and the lowest number of work-from-home employees before the pandemic.
41. Vermont
42. West Virginia
43. New Mexico
44. Hawaii
45. Wyoming
46. Oklahoma
47. Arkansas
48. North Dakota
49. Montana
50. Mississippi
51. Alaska
Alaska’s rank at the bottom of the list primarily comes down to internet access and the cost of internet services. “One reason Alaska ranks lowest for working from home is that only around 68 percent of households have broadband internet access,” Gonzalez explained. “On top of that, Alaska is the seventh lowest-ranked state in cybersecurity and has the fifth-highest cost of electricity in the nation. For many people, working from home in Alaska will be difficult, costly and risky.”
If you are considering switching to a job that offers remote work options or relocating now that you aren’t tied to an office, you can check out WalletHub’s complete ranking and study. Since 20% of jobs were remote by the end of 2021, more and more people will benefit from the information from this study.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.