Here's a List of the Best Places to Work, & Only 1 Fast Food Chain Made the Cut

And, supporting that assessment is Fortune's 2022 list of Best Places to Work and the more specific Best Places to Work in Retail . The list comprises 20 companies, and only one company on the list is a fast food chain. That company? White Castle.

In the last year, service workers have made significant strides in advocating for themselves in the workplace. This is evident in the sweeping wave of unionization happening at corporate-owned Starbucks and the formation of unions at Chipotle, Trader Joe's , and other major chains. The advocacy has come on the heels of a truth made louder by the pandemic: Service workers are essential and undervalued .

According to Fortune, 80% of employees at White Castle say it's a great place to work. That's higher than the national average of 57%. Additionally, 88% reported that they were given the resources and equipment to do their job, and 86% reported that when they joined the company, they were made to feel welcome.

Based on hundreds of postings to Glassdoor, the company pays its team members and cashiers an average of $15 an hour, with a pay range between $13 and $20. The pay is about or above average compared to other fast food chains.

Seeing just one fast food restaurant listed on the Best Retail ranking further illustrates why it was such a big deal when Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fast Food Recovery Bill, also known as Assembly Bill 257. After years of organizing and advocacy in the state, workers will now have more say in their safety, pay, and hours.

Hopefully, even more fast food restaurants will be competitive on this list in the future. Imagine how much better a value meal will taste coming from fairly compensated and well-treated fast food employees.