These Are the Best Plant-Based Meat Items from Fast Food Chains

Impossible or Beyond?: Impossible

What the burger comes with: lettuce, tomato, onion, those crinkle-cut pickles, mayo, and ketchup

BK rightfully received its fair share of positive press when it became the first national fast food chain to embrace plant-based meat on its national menu. But a class-action lawsuit in 2019 alleged that the Impossible Whopper was prepared on the same grill as its beef Whoppers, where it could come into contact with the real meat. The chain responded that customers can ask for the Impossible to be cooked on a separate broiler. Which is good! But the main reason the Impossible Whopper is last in this ranking has nothing to do with whether it might come into contact with meat. It’s because the burger is a bummer.

There are delicious, juicy Impossible Burgers out there. BK’s version is dry, and no one likes a chewy burger. It’s a shame, because those signature Whopper flavors are tasty: pickles, mayo, ketchup, and a sesame seed bun. But the Impossible Whopper needs moisture like a man wandering the desert. This burger is begging for a slice of cheese, though it doesn’t come standard. Why doesn’t BK imitate rivals like Carl’s Jr. and upgrade the burger with spicy ingredients, a sauce, or

anything

?

When BK decides to make the

Angry Whopper