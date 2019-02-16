Here Are the Best Presidents' Day Sales This Year

Anytime people are getting a holiday off work, you know that somewhere there's a sign-twirler pointing you toward a mattress sale. No one knows why this natural law exists, but it does. It's almost never a fitting celebration for whatever day it is that we're observing, but it seems like most national holidays are partially celebrated by upgrading mattresses.
Presidents' Day is February 18 and like Tobias Fünke before me, I'm letting you know that there's a fire. Sale. If you're planning on using your Monday off to buy a Fitbit or a pillow or a... a... pair of boots, well, this post is going to help you save precious time on this perfectly fine day off of work.
Here are the best deals and sales you'll find on Presidents' Day.
Travel
- Frontier Airlines: The budget airline is offering 50% off flights taken before May 22 and purchased by February 18 with the code "SAVE50." - [Get it]
- Macy's: The Macy's sale includes 50% off select luggage from February 15-18. - [Get it]
- WOW Air: Find $99 one-way flights to Reykjavik, Iceland out of Boston, Detroit, New York, and Washington DC. - [Get it]
Electronics/Tech
- Amazon: Get a PlayStation Classic for half off or $40 off an 8TB external drive, among other discounts. - [Get it]
- Best Buy: Grab a 12-inch Touch Chromebook for $399, which is $200 off. - [Get it]
- Dell: Get the Inspiron 13 7000 laptop for $890. That's $290 off the regular price. - [Get it]
- Lowe's: Take $100 off a Nest Hello WiFi Doorbell ($199), $100 off Nest Home Secure Automation Pack, and $30 off Nest's outdoor security cameras. - [Get it]
- Macy's: The sale runs February 15-18 and includes Fitbit and iTouch products for under $150 and 20% off Citizen Watches. - [Get it]
- Walmart: Pick up "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" for Switch and it's $40 off at just $20. - [Get it]
Hobby
- Guitar Center: Take 15% off any single item $199 or more (with a maximum of a $500 discount) through February 19. You can also get 25% off NYXL or nickel bronze strings with an in-store setup through February 18. - [Get it]
- REI: It's hosting an annual ski and snowboard sale all weekend. The sale includes all kinds of gear, including snowshoes. - [Get it]
Clothing
- Accessory Concierge: Take 25% absolutely anything on the site with the discount code "HAILTOTHESALE." - [Get it]
- BCBGeneration: They're offering 30% off full-priced items through February 18. - [Get it]
- Catherines: From February 15-18, you'll get 40% off a ton of women's clothing. Though, some exclusions apply. - [Get it]
- Helzberg Diamonds: The jeweler is hosting a clearance event with tiered discounts that can land you up to a $1,000 discount. It starts with $25 off a purchase of at least $199.99 and climbs up from there. - [Get it]
- LIDS: In-store, you can get a buy-two-get-one-free deal on select hats, plus 50% off knit caps. Online, they're offering 40% off NFL gear through February 18. - [Get it]
- Macy's: The huge sale that runs from February 15-18 includes 50% off women's coats, 30% off women's winter boots, 40% off select winter accessories, 40-60% off men's long-sleeve shirts, and much more. - [Get it]
- REI: If you're looking for outdoor gear, you can get up to 50% off from REI during their weekend sale. - [Get it]
- Sears: You'll find Sears in multiple categories here, but the sale includes up to 60% off women's boots and slippers and 50% off all DieHard industrial work boots. - [Get it]
Presidents' Day Mattress and Bedding Sales
- Avocado Mattress: Get $150 off mattresses with the code "GREENUSA" through February 25. Verified military service members get a bonus $50 off. You can also grab a pair of free pillows when you buy a mattress with the code "2FREEPILLOWS." - [Get it]
- Bear Mattress: From February 7 to February 19, take $150 off any online purchase of at least $500 and $300 off any purchase of at least $1,200. Additionally, every mattress purchase will include one free Bear Pillow. - [Get it]
- Brentwood Home: Through February 25, take $175 off Oceano, Crystal Cove, and Cedar mattresses with the code "LA175." - [Get it]
- Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off everything on the site through February 18. - [Get it]
- Crane & Canopy: They're offering up to 70% off luxury bedding, sheets, and other home décor through February 18. The discounts will automatically be applied at checkout. - [Get it]
- Macy's: Grab 50% off pillows and Hotel Collection sheets in the Macy's sale from February 15-18. - [Get it]
- Mattress Firm: You can get up to $600 in savings on mattresses through February 18. - [Get it]
- Sears: Take up to 60% off brand-name mattresses. - [Get it]
- Serta: Buy a Serta iComfort or iComfort Hybrid mattress between February 6 and March 4 and you'll get a free box spring or $500 off an adjustable foundation. - [Get it]
- Wayfair: Get up to 75% off mattresses. - [Get it]
- Zonkd: Use the code "PRES30" to get 30% off everything on the site through February 19. - [Get it]
Home & Appliances
- All Modern: Grab an extra 15% off home goods with the code "GOFORIT." - [Get it]
- Dormify: Add a little quirk to your house with 25% off sitewide on February 17 and 18. - [Get it]
- Lowe's: The home store's sales include up to 35% off appliances, 10% off Pergo laminate flooring, 20% off Quartz countertops, $30 off select area rugs, and more. - [Get it]
- Macy's: The sale includes 30% off Goodful cookware and cutlery. - [Get it]
- Sears: The expansive sale includes up to 40% off appliances, 50% off Kenmore Laundry Pairs, 40% off Craftsman tool sets, and 40% off fitness equipment. - [Get it]
- Wayfair: You'll find appliances up to 70% off and living room, office, and patio furniture up to 65% off. - [Get it]
Food
- Giordano's: Order online and you can get a free appetizer with any large pizza order. Use the code "GIOFREEAPP." - [Get it]
- Tijuana Flats: Get a $5 bowl -- includes rice, beans, guacamole, and your choice of filling and toppings -- all day on Presidents' Day. - [Get it]
- Veestro: The plant-based meal delivery service is offering 25% off any purchase on Monday with the code "PRESIDENT." - [Get it]
