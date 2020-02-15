Everywhere You Can Save Big During Presidents Day Sales

Presidents Day. It's the day you forget you get off from work and the day that conjures images of cheap local commercials for mattresses. These might be stereotypes of the holiday, but they exist for a reason. You're hopefully getting the day off from work and yes, every mattress from The Atlantic to the Pacific is on sale.
It's legitimately a good time to get a mattress if you're in the market for one. But that's not the only thing that's going to be on sale for the holiday. To help you maximize your time off, we've collected some of the best deals you'll find in Presidents Day sales across the country and/or internet. Take a look below to find deals on electronics, clothes, and, of course, mattresses.
Happy digging.
Electronics Sales for Presidents Day
- Best Buy: You can save up to $200 on select laptops. - [Get it]
- Dell: There are a few worth taking note of on the Dell site. For instance, you can take $1,500 off a Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV. You'll also find $750 off an Alienware gaming laptop and tons of others. The start time on the sale for different products varies, so check out its Presidents Day sale page. - [Get it]
- Google: You'll find a good pile of stuff on sale. Get a Google Home for $79 ($20 off) or the Google Home Mini for $39 ($10 off). Additionally, you'll find discounts on a variety of Nest home surveillance cameras. - [Get it]
Clothing Sales for Presidents Day
- Aéropostale: Just about everything is 60% off. That includes new arrivals and jeans and, well, jut about everything. - [Get it]
- Anthropologie: Take 25% off sale items. - [Get it]
- Jones New York: Take 50% off everything from Presidents Day through February 23. - [Get it]
- Nautica: When you order online, you can trime a bonus 20% off any order of at least $100 through February 18. - [Get it]
- Nine West: Get 25% off items sitewide, plus an extra 40% off clearance items through February 17. - [Get it]
- NYDJ: Through February 17, you can get an extra 30% off all sale styles and free ground shipping for orders of at least $100. - [Get it]
- Volcom: Its sale lets you take an extra 40% off items through February 17. - [Get it]
Mattress Sales for Presidents Day
- Avocado Green Mattress: Use the code “FLAG200” to take $200 off Green, Vegan, and Luxury Crib mattresses. (Plus, verified military service members can get an additional $50 off.) Alternatively, you can use the code “BED150” to get $150 off a bed frame or “ALPACA100” to get $100 off Alpaca Mattress Pillow Toppers. The sale runs through February 24. – [Get it]
- Brentwood Home: The code “PRESIDENTS200” will get you $200 off Natural Cedar Luxe and Oceano Mattresses. You can also drop the code “LUXURY175” for $175 off a Crystal Cove mattress, “YOGA20” for 20% off the Crystal Cover Yoga Collection, or “PETBED20” for 205 off a pet bed. – [Get it]
- Crane & Canopy: Get up to 70% off bedding, sheets, and décor through February 17. – [Get it]
- Eight Sleep: The Pod is an IoT-connected mattress that changes its temperature to give you a good night's sleep. The code "PRESDAY200" will get you $200 off of one. - [Get it]
- Layla Sleep: Order one of their memory foam mattresses through Amazon to get $150 off any mattress. - [Get it]
- Nest Bedding: Take $300 off select mattresses through February 18. - [Get it]
- Stearns & Foster: Take up to $800 off adjustable base sets. - [Get it]
- Tempur-pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets. - [Get it]
- Tuft & Needle: Take $175 off a hybrid or mint mattress through February 24. - [Get it]
Home and Appliance Sales for Presidents Day
- Artifact Uprising: Get your photos, prints, and frames at a discount. The code "WEEKEND15" will get you 15% off an order of at least $150 through February 18. - [Get it]
- Bed, Bath and Beyond: Save up to 40% on bath towels, 30% on beddings, and 50% on curtains. - [Get it]
- Floyd: A bunch of furniture is on sale through Floyd. Take $125 off The Sofa, $50 off The Tables, $75 off The Shelves, $100 off The Bed, and $125 off The Mattress. - [Get it]
- Home Depot: Take up to 40% off select appliances and bath items. - [Get it]
- Mellanni's: Treat yourself to some new sheets. The 1800 Collection Sheet Set is 33% off on Amazon from February 17-23. - [Get it]
- Overstock.com: The site is offering 15% off select furniture and home décor, and 20% off select rugs. - [Get it]
- Pier 1: All furniture is up to 20% off. - [Get it]
- SodaStream: Take 15% off everything on the site with the exception of gas. Use the code "PRES15" through February 17. You'll be poppin' out homemade-ish seltzer in no time. - [Get it]
- Target: You can get up to 20% off bedding and bath as well as 25% off furniture and home décor. - [Get it]
- Tempaper: Take 25% off all double rolls of the stick-on wallpaper and get free shipping on orders of $49 or more with the code “SAVE25.” The sale runs from February 14-17. – [Get it]
More Deals?
If you know of any Presidents Day sales we missed, shoot us an email to news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
