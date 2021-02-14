Everywhere You Can Save Big During Presidents Day Sales
It's about much more than mattresses. Though, there are plenty of mattresses on sale.
Presidents Day isn't genuinely a holiday about mattresses. Though, memories of grainy local commercials around the holiday might make you think it is.
If you have that weird association, it didn't just pop out of the ether. There are a ton of mattress sales on Presidents Day. Mattresses, however, are not the only thing discounted on this mid-February long weekend. You will find sales on furniture, home goods, and just about anything else that you're looking to purchase. Knowing sales are taking place is fine, but you have better things to do with that precious time off work than to sift through spam emails and check the homepage of every store you can think of. So, we've taken care of the boring bit.
Here are the best sales you're going to find on Presidents Day.
Bedding & Mattress Sales for Presidents Day
- Avocado Mattress: Take $200 off latex mattresses with the code "FLAG200," $100 off Hybrid Mattresses with the code "GREEN100," or nab two free pillows with a Green or Vegan Mattress purchase. For that last one, drop in the code "2FREEPILLOWS." [Get it at Avocado Mattress]
- Bear Mattress: Take 20% off everything on the site. Plus, you can snag a pair of Cloud Pillows and a mattress protector with every mattress purchase through February 18. [Use the code "PD20"]
- Brentwood Home: There are a few deals taking place at Brentwood. Take $175 off the Natural Cedar Luze, Crystal Cove, or Oceano Mattress with the code "POTUS." You can also take $100 off the Hybrid Latex Mattress or 20% off the Crystal Cove Yoga Collection with the code "YOGA20." [Get it at Brentwood Home]
- Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off on mattresses and bedding across the site. You can bump that up to 30% off if you're a member of the military or a first responder. [Get it at Brooklyn Bedding]
- Down Cotton: Take 20% off Goose Down Comforters over Presidents' Day weekend. [Use the code "DCVDAY20"]
- Eden: The "eco-friendly hybrid mattress brand" is offering $200 off the Eden Mattress, made with organic cotton. [Get it at Eden]
- Haven: Take 30% off everything on the mattress company's site. [Get it at Haven]
- Helix: Take $100 off and grab a pair of free Dream Pillows when you spend at least $600 and use the code "PRESDAY100." That bumps up to $150 off when you spend $1,250 (code: "PRESDAY150") and $200 off when you spend at least $1,750 (code: "PRESDAY200"). [Get it at Helix]
- Idle Sleep: Get 30% off memory foam mattresses across the site. [Get it at Idle Sleep]
- Layla Sleep: You'll nab up to $300 in freebies with every mattress purchase. That includes a couple of free pillows, microfiber sheets, and a mattress protector. Along with those perks, the Memory Foam Mattress is $150 off and the Hybrid Mattress is $200 off. There's also a deal for $30 off a weighted blanket. All of these discounts are running until February 28. [Get it at Layla Sleep]
- Mattress Firm: You can upgrade to a king for the price of a queen or upgrade to a queen for the price of a twin. Alternatively, you can get a free adjustable base when you spend at least $699 on a queen-size mattress or $999 on a king-size. [Get it at Mattress Firm]
- Nest Bedding: Through the end of the month, you can take 20% off across the site. [Use the code "PREzzzDAY"]
- Sealy: You can get up to $400 off some of Sealy's adjustable mattress sets. [Get it at Sealy]
- Serta: Take up to $400 off a Comfort Hybrid Mattress. [Get it at Serta]
- Stearns & Foster: You can get up to $800 off its adjustable mattress sets. [Get it at Stearns & Foster]
- Tempur-Pedic: Trim up to $500 off some premium mattress sets, like $300 off its LuxeAdapt, ProBreeze, and LuxeBreeze Mattresses. [Get it at Tempur-Pedic]
- Tuft & Needle: Take up to 15% off mattresses and 10% off sitewide. [Get it at Tuft & Needle]
Home and Appliance Sales for Presidents Day
- Allform: Upgrade your furniture situation with 20% off sitewide across Allform. [Use the code "PRESDAY20"]
- Article: Take up to 20% off more than 80 items, and you'll grab free shipping on orders over $999. [Get it at Article]
- Cleancult: The sustainable cleaning brand with zero-waste refillable bottles is offering 30% off anything across the site from Presidents Day through February 17. [Use the code "PREZ30"]
- The Container Store: Get 30% off Elfa products and custom closet lines. [Get it at The Container Store]
- Floyd: All kinds of furniture is on sale at Floyd. That includes $125 off The Sofa, $100 off The Bed, $75 off The Table, and more. [Use the code "FLOYD2021"]
- Home Depot: There are a whole lot of items on sale at Home Depot for Presidents Day. Take up to 35% off mattresses, 30% off furniture, 30% off air fryers, 30% off home office gear, and a ton more. [Get it at Home Depot]
- Houzz: Take up to 75% off home goods through February 17. [Get it at Houzz]
- Industry West: Take 20% off sitewide. [Use the code "PRESIDENTS"]
- Kathy Kuo Home: The home goods shop is running a sale with 20% off across the site. [Use the code "FEB2021"]
- Kirkland's: There is a whole lot on sale at Kirkland's for Presidents Day weekend. Take $100 off recliners by Lane, 25% off pillows and poufs, 25% off some mirrors, 25% off dinnerware and wine glasses, and a bunch more. [Get it at Kirkland's]
- Mitzi Lighting: You're going to get 20% off lighting across the company's site. [Use the code "glowup20"]
- MoMA Design Store: Take an extra 15% off already marked down items. [Get it at the MoMA Design Store]
- SodaStream: Take up to 20% off sparkling water markets, 10% off starter kits, and 20% off hydration bundles through Presidents Day. [Get it at SodaStream]
- Tineco: Grab the Tienco Pure One X stick vacuum at a $50 discount. [Get it at Walmart]
- Tushy: The bidet people are offering 10% off your order. [Use the code "BREAKUP"]
Clothing Sales for Presidents Day
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Take an extra 50% off already discounted items through February 14. [Get it at Academy Sports + Outdoors]
- Bloomingdale's: Save 60-70% on anything labeled EXTRA 50% off. Plus, you can take 30-50% off "wear-now" styles. [Get it at Bloomingdale's]
- Cole Haan: Take up to 70% off sale styles through February 16. [Get it at Cole Haan]
- Old Navy: Find up to 50% off throughout the store. [Get it at Old Navy]
Electronics Sales for Presidents Day
- Best Buy: If you're looking for a new TV, a Vizio OLED 55-inch TV is $100 off through February 28. [Get it at Best Buy]
- Dell: There are a few sales taking place, including up to 33% off laptops. [Get it at Dell]
- Google: Take $50 off the original price of $229 on a Nest Hello doorbell. Or you can take $30 off a Nest Learning Thermostat. [Get it at the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, or Target]
- Lenovo: Find significant discounts on ThinkPads, Chromebooks, and more. [Get it at Lenovo]
- Satechi: Get all the tech accessories you need at Satechi with 20% off across the site. [Use the code "PRESIDENT"]
Travel Sales for Presidents Day
- Monos: The luggage company is offering up to 25% off across the site. [Use the code "PD2021"]
More Deals?If you know of any Presidents Day sales we missed, shoot us an email to news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
