Target, Walmart & More Have Competing Sales for Prime Day. Here Are the Best Deals.
Amazon isn't the only retailer offering big deals and discounts on Tuesday.
Prime Day has become such a huge sale day that Amazon's competitors can't ignore it. They're not content to let Amazon hog the spotlight for the fall Prime Day, which has become a sort of early Black Friday. (Bringing us all one step closer to every day being a pre- or post-Black Friday pseudo-holiday.)
Though, that Black Friday connection may be one pushed by other stores since they aren't going to label their sales with the Amazon-run Prime Day label. Nonetheless, shops all around the country are offering big, alluring deals to compete with the online giant's 48-hour sale. You'll find significant discounts available at big box stores like Best Buy and local stores you may want to support in a year where it's tough to make it as a small business.
Here are the best Prime Day sales from stores that aren't Amazon, including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and many others.
The Best Deals During Target Deal Days
Target's response to Prime Day features a whole lot of deals. Though, the store where you buy too much says that the best deals are going to be offered exclusively to Target Circle Members. That's the chain's free loyalty reward program. Here's a look at some of the discounts available at Target.
- Aid the overdue adjustment to working from home with up to 20% off office supplies. - [Prices vary]
- The holidays will look a little different in 2020, but your house doesn't have to. Get up 20% off fall décor. - [Prices vary]
- If the free guitar lessons from Fender has lured you back to music, you'll be pleased to see up to 50% off musical instruments. - [Prices vary]
- Hot tubs and hot tub accessories are up to 25% off. - [Prices vary]
- Laptops can be had at discounts of up to 10% off. - [Prices vary]
The Best Deals During Best Buy's Sales Over Prime Day
- The JBL Free True Wireless headphones will be $80 off. - [$69.99]
- Best Buy is discounting laptops in its early Black Friday sale, with laptops starting at $119.99. - [Prices vary]
- Grab a Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $220 off the original price. [$529.99]
The Best Deals During Walmart's Sales Over Prime Day
- Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch is marked down from the usual $60 price. - [$40]
- A 55-inch JVC 4K Roku Smart TV is $151 off the original price. - [$248]
- The Roku Ultra LT streaming media player is marked down $10 for the faux-Black Friday. - [$69]
- Trim $50 off the Pioneer Woman 6-Quart Instant Pot. - [$49]
- The Tzumi Ion Robotic Vacuum is marked down $81. - [$99]
- Take $50 off the 250-piece Kids STEM 3D Magnetic Building Blocks Play Set. - [$65]
The Best Deals During GameStop's "1UP" Sale
GameStop has announced its first-ever "1UP" sale. It's a 48-hour sale with a rotating selection of deals that start at midnight on October 13. You'll only find the deals online or through its mobile app, and the plan is to change the sale items every four hours. So, they're definitely trying to get you on the site, checking out the deals as often as possible.
Then, you can also jump into its annual PRO Days sale, which is usually October 15-16, but will last through October 18 this year. It'll be available to PowerUp Rewards members the first two days, and then on October 17-18, everyone will be able to take advantage of those deals.
Clothing Sales on Prime Day
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Through October 17, you can get $20 off select Columbia fleece. - [Get it at Academy]
- Macy's: It's trimming 20-50% off thousands of items. As a bonus, drop in the code "FALL" to get an extra 20% off select items. - [Get it at Macy's]
- Pact: The sustainable home goods and apparel company (made with organic cotton in a fair trade factory) is offering $20 to spend on your next purchase if you spend $150. - [Get it at Pact]
Electronics Sales on Prime Day
- Apple: You can trim 20% off Apple AirPods, putting them at $199. That's about as cheap as you're ever going to find them. - [Get it at Staples]
Home and Appliance Sales on Prime Day
- Bear Mattress: Through October 15, the code "Fall20" will get you 20% off sitewide. You'll also get two free Cloud Pillows with every mattress or bundle purchase. - [Get it at Bear Mattress]
Other Sales on Prime Day
- Man Crates: The boxed subscription service is offering sales over Prime Day, including up to $20 off boxes like the Exotic Meats Crate, World Tour Jerky Crate, BBQ Sauce Boss Crate, and the Sausage Making Kit. - [Get it at Man Crates]
