The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

Tuesday in Chicago, President Barack Obama gave his final public address as President of the United States.

His farewell address covered the achievements of his tenure, challenges, a call for the nation to embrace its diversity, and a powerful plea for citizens of any political persuasion to get involved in the political process.

As the end of the speech approached, he also had a touching moment acknowledging the role of Michelle Obama and his daughters in his life.

He also made a moving tribute to his bromance with Vice President Joe Biden that ended in Biden being as Biden as he could be.