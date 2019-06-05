All the Best Gift Card Deals Available From Your Favorite Restaurants

There are arguments to be had about whether or not gift cards are a good present. Sure, some people like getting them. But the reality is that we often have to buy things for people we just don't know that much about. Maybe they're no more than an acquaintance or coworker. Maybe you just realized that you don't pay attention when they talk and have no clue about their interests. That's a problem to be solved another time. Their birthday is tomorrow, and you need the damn gift right now.
Whether or not you like gift cards, it's worth knowing where you can get the most bang for your buck. There are constantly offers that will give you little kickbacks if you know where to look. This post, which is updated regularly, will help you know where to look. Restaurants like Bonefish Grill, Noodles & Company, and many others offer a bonus gift card when you buy one. You can give it with the present to make you appear more generous than you are. Or, you know, you could keep it for yourself. Your call.
Here are the best deals on gift cards you can find right now.
Feast Like Harry Potter at this Pop-Up Brunch
Gift Card Deals
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card to Bonefish, and you'll get a $10 bonus card gratis.
When: Through June 16
Noodles & Company
The deal: For every $25 gift card purchased, you'll get a $5 gift card for free. The cards can be purchased in-store or online.
When: Through June 30
Ono Hawaiian BBQ
The deal: Buy $30 or more in gift cards to get a bonus card worth $10. The bonus card will be valid June 18 through August 21. The purchased card doesn't have an expiration date.
When: Through June 17
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: You'll land a $10 bonus card by purchasing at least $50 in eGift cards.
When: June 17 - July 7
SAJJ Mediterranean
The deal: Buy $25 or more in gift cards, and you'll get set up with a free entrée of your choice. The offer is only redeemable at the time of purchase.
When: Through June 30
Farmer Boys
The deal: Get a free $5 voucher when you buy $25 in gift cards. Or get $25 in vouchers for buying $100 worth of gift cards. All vouchers have to be used on a future visit and are valid through August 31.
When: Through June 30
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.