The Best Holiday Gift Card Deals at Restaurants This Year

Giving gifts is hard. Sometimes it's difficult because you don't give a damn about the person whose name you drew, like the cousin who definitely gave you a travel mug he got for free last time he had your name. Thanks, Caleb.
At a minimum, you can at least get a little something for yourself while you're buying gifts. No, we're not talking about a coffee to get you through a day of holiday shopping -- though, you probably deserve that as well. We're talking about the many gift card deals that reward you with a little something for yourself.
Tons of restaurants and stores offer gift card perks for the holidays where, if you buy a gift card for someone else, they'll give you another gift card in a smaller amount for free. You don't have to tell anyone you got that bonus card. You can just pocket it for later.
Here are the best gift card deals available this holiday season. (And check back. We'll be updating this regularly as deals expire and new deals are announced.)
Austin: The Ultimate Local's Guide
Gift Card Deals
White Castle
The deal: Buy $25 in gift cards for a loved one and get a $5 card for free. That might not seem like much, but you can absolutely get yourself an entire lunch for $5.
When: November 4 - December 31
Grimaldi's
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card, and you'll get a $10 card for free. If you instead get a $100 gift card, the bonus card will be worth $20. The cards can be purchased in-store or online.
When: October 28 - December 31
Yard House
The deal: Take a free $10 gift card for every $50 you spend on gift cards.
When: November 25 - December 31
Snuffer's
The deal: You'll get hooked up with $5 in free gift cards when you buy a $25 gift card.
When: November 1 - December 31
Condado Tacos
The deal: Buy $50 worth of gift cards in-store, and you'll get a bonus $10 gift card that's valid from January 1 to February 29, 2020.
When: November 1 - December 31
North Italia
The deal: Get $20 back on every $100 gift card you purchase online or in-restaurant.
When: November 1 - December 31
Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses
The deal: Find a PonBon (it's fine, you can say that) and get a $5 bonus card for each $30 gift card you buy. One for them, one for you.
When: Through December 31
Village Burger Bar
The deal: Place a catering order of at least $250, and you'll get a free $25 gift card, as long as you book via phone or email.
When: November 1 - December 31
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.