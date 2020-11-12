News The Best Holiday Gift Card Deals at Restaurants This Year Get a little something for yourself while you're out getting something for someone else.

The year hasn't been great. So, for the holidays, you might consider getting yourself a little something for getting to this point in one piece. I'm not going to tell you what to get yourself. Slippers, comic books, a backyard sauna, a giant jar of Nutella... it all sounds nice. But if you want to give yourself something that costs nothing, this is the time of the year that restaurants start doling out free gift cards. Tons and tons of restaurants want to cash in on your need to buy gifts for loved ones. So, they're offering a bonus gift card when you buy one for someone else. For instance, if you buy a $50 gift card at Chili's, they'll give you a bonus $10 gift card for free. These offers are all over the place. Even better, it's an easy way for you to get yourself a little something while crossing some names off your holiday shopping list. Here are the best gift card deals you'll find around the holidays.

Gift Card Deals for the Holidays Chili's

The deal: Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Noodles & Company

The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and you'll get a $5 card for free.

When: November 18 - December 31 Cousins Subs

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a gift certificate for a free 7.5-inch sub in a bowl.

When: Through December 31 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Treat others how you'd like to be treated yourself. Buy a $50 gift card for a loved one and BJ's will give you a free $10 gift card. Make it $100, and your freebie is worth $25 and you'll also get a 20% off VIP card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 13, 2021.

When: Through January 1 Juice It Up!

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get two free smoothies for yourself.

When: Through December 31

Pieology

The deal: Buy someone else a $25 gift card and you'll get a free pizza bonus card that can be used anytime through January 31, 2021. Though, the bonus card isn't valid on the same day as the purchase.

When: Through December 31 Fogo de Chão

The deal: You've got a few levels of bonuses at Fogo. Drop $125 on gift cards, and you'll get a bonus of $25. That rises to $75 when you spend $300, and $100 when you spend $400. The bonus cards are valid from January 4 to March 28, 2021.

When: Through January 3, 2021 bartaco

The deal: A $10 bonus is headed your way when you spend $50 on a gift card. The bonus is valid throughout 2021.

When: Through December 31 STK Steakhouse

The deal: A $50 gift card purchase will land you a $10 bonus (called Dining Dollars), and a $100 gift card purchase will get you $25 Dining Dollars. Those bonuses are valid from January 1 to March 31, 2021. Though, you can't use the bonus cash on Valentine's Day in 2021.

When: Through December 31 Kona Grill

The deal: Grab $10 Dining Dollars (like at STK) for every $50 gift card you purchase, and $25 Dining Dollars for every $100 gift card you purchase. Also like at STK, you can use the bonus cash from January 1 to March 31, 2021, with the exception of Valentine's Day.

When: Through December 31

Piada Italian Street Food

The deal: Put $25 on a gift card and you'll get a coupon for a free entrée to use on your next visit.

When: November 17 - January 4, 2021 Newk's Eatery

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card from the Mississippi-based fast-casual chain to land yourself a free $5 bonus gift card.

When: Through December 31