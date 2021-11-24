All the Holiday Gift Card Deals That Get You Free Food This Year

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

The holidays trick us into thinking that the entire "holiday season" is great. Most of December kind of sucks. It's cold, and it's just the start of winter. It's dark all the time. It's not great. So, as you prepare for the good part of the holidays, you might want to give yourself a little gift for weathering the start of winter. Every restaurant wants to be the restaurant where you buy a gift card for loved ones. Some of them will give you a bonus gift card to keep for yourself to lure you in. For instance, if you buy a $50 gift card at Grimaldi's Pizzeria, it will give you a bonus $10 gift card for free. It's alluring. So, to help you track down the spots that want to give you a little gift, we've pulled together all the restaurants that will give you a free bonus card when you buy a gift card from them. Here are the best gift card deals you'll find around the holidays. Check back often. This list will be updated regularly all the way through the holidays.

Gift Card Deals White Castle

The deal: Grab a free $5 gift card when you buy $25 in gift cards. The bonus card will be valid from January 1 to February 28, 2022.

When: Through January 2, 2022 Red Lobster

The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards in-restaurant or online and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an order of $30 or more. That discount will have to be used in January or February.

When: Through December 31 The Cheesecake Factory

The deal: Buy $50 in gift cards to get a $15 card for your pocket. Bonus cards are valid from January 1 to March 31, 2022.

When: Through December 31 Shake Shack

The deal: Get a voucher for a free shake -- that includes the new holiday shakes -- with every $25 gift card purchase. The voucher is valid through March 31, 2022.

When: Through December 29 Einstein Bros. Bagels

The deal: Spend $25 on a gift card and you'll get a bonus card worth $5. That can go quite a ways at a bagel shop.

When: Through December 31 Jamba

The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and get a $5 reward card. The reward card will only be valid one time, has to be used in the Jamba app, and can only be used from January 3 to February 14, 2022.

When: Through December 26 The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The deal: Get a free $5 gift card when you buy at least $25 worth of gift cards in-store or online.

When: Through December 31 Auntie Anne's

The deal: Grab $5 in Pretzel Perks (one-time-only use) when you spend $25 on gift cards. The bonus cash has to be spent by March 27, 2022.

When: Through December 31 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Buy a $50 eGift Card and you'll get a $10 card for free. If you buy a $100 card, you'll get a free $25 card and a VIP 20% off card.

When: Through January 1, 2022 Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll get a $10 bonus card for free. That bumps up to $20 if you buy a $100 gift card.

When: Through December 31 Farmer Boys

The deal: Get a $5 voucher when you buy $25 in gift cards or a $25 voucher when you spend $100.

When: Through January 17

California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Grab $20 on a free card when you spend $100 on gift cards.

When: Through December 31 Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

The deal: Buy a $200 gift card and you'll get a $40 card for free. The bonus card can be used from January 1 to March 31, 2022.

When: Through December 21 Noodles & Company

The deal: Purchase a $25 gift card online and you'll get a $5 bonus card that will expire on January 12, 2022.

When: Through December 31 Chuck E. Cheese

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get 250 e-tickets. Those will be valid from December 26 through February 28, 2022. So, you can't use them right away.

When: Through December 25 Friendly's

The deal: Buying a $25 gift card in-store or online will land you a $5 bonus card.

When: Through December 31 BurgerFi

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card in-store or through the BurgerFi app to get a $5 bonus card. You'll be able to redeem that bonus from January 1 to February 28, 2022.

When: Through December 31 Miguel's Jr.

The deal: Grab a pair of $5 bonus gift cards for every $25 card you purchase online. If you buy a $25 gift card in-restaurant or at the drive-thru, you'll get one $5 bonus card.

When: November 30 - December 31

Bonefish Grill

The deal: If you buy $50 in gift cards, you'll grab a $10 card on the side. Though, there's a short window to use your bonus card. You have from January 1 to February 6, 2022.

When: Through December 27 Peter Piper Pizza

The deal: Get a $10 card when you buy a $50 card. You can only get this one online.

When: Through December 31 Fuzzy's Taco Shop

The deal: Grab a $5 bonus card with every $25 in gift cards you purchase. That bonus will be valid in January only.

When: Through December 31 Marugame Udon

The deal: When you buy a $25 gift card, you'll get a coupon for a free bowl of Udon that will be valid through January 31, 2022.

When: Through December 31 Miller's Ale House

The deal: Get a $10 bonus card when you buy $50.

When: Through December 31