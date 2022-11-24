All the Holiday Gift Card Deals That Get You Free Food This Year

You may hope that since you’re giving out holiday gifts, you will get some gifts in return. If you, however, are short on patience, you can grab a little something for yourself before the exchange of gifts takes place. There are tons of restaurants and even some retail stores that use the holidays as the one time of year when they hook you up with some perks when you buy a gift card. For dozens of places, if you buy a gift card, you will get a bonus gift card on the house. That extra card could be a little something for yourself, a thank you for being so generous with your gifts to others. You’ll find that offer from places like California Pizza Kitchen, White Castle, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, and many other restaurants. Here are the best gift card deals you'll find around the holidays. Check back often. This list will be updated regularly all the way through the holidays.

Gift Card Deals for the Holidays California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a bonus card worth $20.

When: Through December 31 Grimaldi's

The deal: Get a free $10 bonus gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. You can also get a bonus $20 card when you buy a $100 gift card. The bonus cards will expire on January 31, 2023.

When: Through December 31 Pieology

The deal: Spend $25 on a gift card to get a $5 bonus card.

When: Through December 31 White Castle

The deal: Grab a free $5 bonus card when you spend at least $25 on gift cards. The bonus cards are valid through February 28, 2023.

When: November 21 - December 31 Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The deal: Take $5 off the purchase of a $25 gift card.

When: November 25 - December 31 Caribou Coffee

The deal: Hop into the app to get a free $10 bonus egift card when you spend $50 on one.

When: November 28 Yogurtland

The deal: Get a free $5 bonus gift card when you spend $25 on an eGift card. You can grab a maximum of four buns cards per order. The bonus card is valid from November 29 to December 31.

When: November 28 Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The deal: Purchase a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card for free.

When: Through December 27 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Purchase a $50 egift card online and get a $10 bonus card. Spend $100 on a card and get a $25 bonus card and a VIP card that gets you 20% off a purchase. The bonus card can be redeemed from January 3 to February 6, 2023.

The deal: Spend $50 on an egift card and get a $15 bonus card. Spend $100 and the bonus card rises to $30 and you get a VIP card for 20% off a purchase. The bonus card can be redeemed from January 3 to February 6, 2023.

When: November 28

Peter Piper Pizza

The deal: Get a $5 bonus gift card when you spend $25. You can increase the bonus up to $20 for a $100 gift card. But you have to purchase the cards online to get the bonus.

When: December 7 - January 1 Miller’s Ale House

The deal: Snag a $10 bonus card when you buy a $50 gift card. That bonus card is valid from January 1 to February 28.

When: Through December 31 Farmer Boys

The deal: Get a $5 scratch-off coupon when you purchase a $25 gift card. Or you can grab $25 in scratch-off coupon cards when you buy $100 in gift cards.

When: Through December 31 Pollo Campero

The deal: At select locations, get a bonus $5 gift card when you purchase a $25 gift card.

When: December 19-25

Local Restaurant Gift Card Deals for the Holidays Massis Kabob - Los Angeles, California

The deal: Purchase a $100 gift card to the LA restaurant and it'll only cost you $90 when you buy in-store.

When: Through November 30 Jester Concepts - Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

The deal: Spend $100 on gift cards and get a $25 gift card for free. That is available for all of Jester's restaurants, including Borough, Parlour Mpls, Parlour St. Paul, Monello, Constantine, and PS Steak.

When: Through December 15 Revival - Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

The deal: Spend $100 on a gift card and get a $25 bonus card on the house.

When: Through January 1