If You Can't Stop Thinking About the Roman Empire, These Airbnbs Are for You

The Roman Empire fell 1,546 years ago, yet leagues of modern day guys can't stop thinking about it. In fact, Google searches for the Roman Empire are at a 10-year high. Partial credit can be given to the viral TikTok question "How often do you think about the Roman Empire?" But given that the search for "Roman Empire facts" is up 600% this week, everyone who wasn't thinking about it before certainly seems to be now. That's fair! The Roman Empire was impressive. During its 1,000-year existence, there were aqueducts, Augustus' reign, Caligula's murder spree, the Danube army, lots of things. Plenty to think about.

Whether you are the person constantly thinking about the Roman Empire or you are the person left a little slack-jawed and glossy eyed when your partner begins reciting Western Civ lessons to you, there's a way to enjoy it more than taking deep dives on Wikipedia pages. Airbnb has pulled their top listings in Rome that evoke the ancient empire. Check them out below to turn that Roman Empire TikTok on your FYP into your next trip.

The Princess Suite Palazzo Borghese Just a few minutes away from Piazza di Spagna and the Pantheon, this one-bedroom rental is covered in original frescoes and gold detailing. The entrance to the unit is the internal courtyard of Palazzo Borghese, which is the work of Martino Longhi the Elder. You'll need to have Roman Empire wealth if you want to spend more than a night in this rental, as it runs $649 per night.

Charme Navona Luxury Terrace Located centrally between Piazza Navona and Campo de' Fiori, this huge three-bedroom apartment could probably fit a contingent of the Praetorian Guard. It even has its very own terrace, if you want to ponder the social hierarchies of the Roman Empire under the Italian sun. This rental costs $976 per night, but it sleeps six.

Apartment overlooking the Pantheon square There isn't more of a "Roman Empire" view than with windows looking directly into Pantheon Square. This one bedroom rental is $236 per night, and is sure to be the perfect place to wonder at the architectural prowess of emperors like Augustus and Hadrian.

Casa Parione If you want to cosplay as a member of the honestiores, you can check out this one bedroom located in the Roman Historical Centre. You'll be steps away from the Vatican, Fontana di Trevi, Piazza Campo de' Fiori, Castel Sant'Angelo and the Pantheon. This rental is $211 per night.

