The Best-Smelling Travel Destinations, According to Redditors

Has anybody ever asked you what's the best smelling place you've been to? One user on Reddit asked precisely that question in the subreddit r/Travel, and answers reminiscing perfumed locations from all over the world started flooding in.

When we come back from trips, the top questions our friends and family are likely going to ask are—what's the best thing we saw and how was the food. While those answers can give a pretty good sense of a destination's vibe, there is one aspect of traveling that nobody seems to ever dive into, an element that can truly elevate both the beauty and memories of a place.

So far, the top comment refers to a pretty famous Spanish destination. "Seville in March with all the orange blossoms," replied one user. The community seemed to agree. "YES! I arrived in Seville after a few very cold, very rainy weeks in Madrid," chimed in another Redditor. "I remember sitting on a bench and literally crying with how beautiful and sweet smelling it was. As I cried, a group of doves flew out of an orange tree. I was so happy!"



In case you're wondering why the top comment isn't about France's Provence region—which is iconically famous for its lavender fields—do not stress. The second top comment will tell you all about it. "Provence, France lavender fields, which bloom in July and August," reads one reply. "The scent of lavender was calming and relaxing." If you're into aromatic scents like lavender, one user suggests you head over to Italy—you'd probably enjoy walking the Path of Lemons that connects the towns of Minori and Maiori on the Amalfi Coast.

If you're based in the US, however, you don't have to travel far to also enjoy the sweet smell of lavender. Another user points out in the thread that Durham, North Carolina is jam-packed with lavender, flaunting many farms in the area that are open to the public. New Yorkers have their "local" lavender farm as well—just head over to Long Island and immerse yourself in scented seas of purple.

The US has more to offer than lavender fields, though, and other Redditors were eager to point that out. One user mentioned Sequoia National Park, and another user pointed out that "nature, moist earth, and herbal tree scent" is really what makes the park's sublime scent. Forest scents are a fan favorite, with other replies mentioning redwood forests—which you can potentially recreate in your home. "My friend and I made a custom scent that reminded us of Mendocino / Humboldt," reads one comment. "Obviously very redwood heavy!"

There is one scent category that somehow remains etched in our brain for the longest time, probably because it involves two separate senses. Have you ever thought about how visceral of an association food scents create? Many Redditors seem to agree. One user vividly remembers Hershey, Pennsylvania and its strong chocolate smell before the factory moved in the '90s. Another person in the thread shared a collection of memories based on delicious food smells.

"Paris at 5 am," fondly remembers the commenter. "On more than one occasion, I have been walking home from a night out and all I could smell was baguettes and croissants from the boulangeries. I bought a half a baguette on my way home and smothered the whole thing in honey and goats cheese when I got home. I devoured it with a black coffee and it's up there as one of the best smelling meals I've ever had."