Catch the Total Solar Eclipse at Sea on These 5 Cruises

The next solar eclipse is next spring, but space enthusiasts are already hyping up the massive celestial event. Having a prime spot to watch is key, which is why cruise lines all over the US are organizing solar eclipse cruises for travelers seeking the best possible viewpoint to witness the phenomenon in the sky.

The total eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024, when the moon passes before the sun and casts a shadow on earth for roughly four minutes and twenty-eight seconds across parts of North America, including Mexico, the US, and Canada. For the occasion, cruise ships will line up off the coast of Mexico, which is predicted to be the first region to experience the eclipse's totality.

If watching a gorgeous planetary event while at sea is something that piques your interest, we put together a short list of what we believe are the best 2024 solar eclipse cruises out there. Check them out below:

For the big event in the sky, the iconic cruise line is offering two different voyages, traveling to Mexico just in time for the total eclipse.

Both cruises depart from San Diego, with one excursion lasting 14 days while the second option will give guests a 22-day journey. The shorter jaunt aboard the Zaandam ship will set sail on March 30, 2024. The longer cruise will depart from San Diego on April 5, and later disembark in Hawaii.

Both options include special events, like the addition of a just announced onboard astronomy expert to give lectures, demonstrations, and tips on how to best experience the eclipse.

To make up for the already sold-out 10-day Mexican Riviera with Total Solar Eclipse cruise aboard the Discovery Princess, Princess Cruises added another offer aboard the Emerald Princess.

Departing on April 5 from Los Angeles, the trip will bring guests on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise that ends in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In addition to six different ports of call, the voyage flaunts a prime eclipse viewing position between Cabo San Lucas and Huatulco, Mexico. To make the most out of your viewing experience, Fred Cink, astronomy and space exploration enthusiast, will be available to guide guests and answer questions during the event.

If you're looking for something shorter, Ring of Fire Expeditions and Eclipse Tours might be for you.

They are offering a nine-night land and cruise trip with departure set on April 1. Guests will spend eight nights aboard Swan Hellenic's new ship Diana. On the day before the eclipse, guests will be treated to a solar eclipse briefing at sea.

On eclipse day, a 196-passenger charter ship will bring guests on an expedition in Mazatlan for the best viewing experience, and science experts Paul D. Maley of NASA's Johnson Space Center Astronomical Society and Michael Shara from the American Museum of Natural History will be on board to guide through the event.

If you aren't a big fan of crowds, consider UnCruise Adventures' Baja California Eclipse Cruise.

Departing on April 6, the seven-night sail will bring guests to the coast of Mazatlan, Mexico to witness the cosmic event. And get this: the ship only hosts 66 cabins, so you won't have to worry about being stuck in the middle of a large group.

In addition to the eclipse viewing, the trip also includes hiking excursions, snorkeling, access to private beaches, and more.

Fully geeking out about the eclipse is possible at sea, too. Sky & Telescope and Insight Cruises are partnering up for a fully immersive eclipse-themed cruise through a special interest group.

Technically, it's the same ship and voyage of Holland America's 14-day cruise aboard Zaandam, which departs on March 30. However, travelers who are part of the special eclipse-focused group will have access to special events and educational programming, thanks to a long list of impressive experts including Sky & Telescope's Rick Fienberg and former astronauts Jeffrey Hoffman and Garrett Reisman.