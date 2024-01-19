The Top Solar Eclipse Festivals You Can Still Book This Year
It's not too late to grab your tickets and elevate your eclipse experience.
I've typed the word "eclipse" in my writing so many times over the past few months that I've successfully hyped myself up to the max. I'm impatiently waiting for the big celestial event that will bless the skies in North America on April 8, 2024—and just like me, so are many enthusiastic and dedicated eclipse chasers who are getting ready to travel to witness the phenomenon.
But not everyone has made plans for it yet, and that's totally fine! Hence why I'm here—to share a few of the best eclipse festivals you can still take part in if you're looking to make plans to be in the path of totality this April.
All of them are a win-win. You'll be occupied by amusing activities—from listening to music to, say, getting married—while the sun is getting completely obscured by the moon and, for a few minutes, it's suddenly nighttime in the middle of the day.
Here are the eclipse festivals you can still book this year that are worth the trip:
What: Music fans will love this one. Centered entirely around music and the eclipse, the Texas Eclipse festival is an authentic music festival aimed at celebrating the astronomical event through dancing and all-around good vibes. Check out the tickets and lodging options for your ultimate eclipse music festival experience.
Where: Burnet, Texas
When: April 5—April 9
What: Always wanted to see an eclipse from a rodeo arena? Well, now you can. Ground Zero Musicfest is set to take place at Mansfield Park Rodeo Arena, and it will bring together rodeo enthusiasts with a passion for the skies. You can expect a full cowboy rodeo, stunt shows, live music, and even a car and truck show—together with eclipse viewing, of course.
Where: Bandera, Texas
When: April 5—April 9
What: The name speaks for itself. If you'd rather be closer to the sun when it gets blocked off by the moon, then this is the right option for you. Hop on a hot air balloon and fly up in the sky for the total solar eclipse—it's surely going to be worth it. Grab your tickets for the Fredericksburg Hot Air Balloon Solar Eclipse Festival at the link above and get ready to reach the sky.
Where: Fredericksburg, Texas
When: April 8
What: It wouldn't be an ultimate solar eclipse festival list without an event hosted by NASA. On eclipse day, join other space enthusiasts and scientists in Kerrville, Texas for the ultimate eclipse event, which is free. There will be music and science presentations, and you’ll be able to have a good time while learning something new. While in town, you can also check out the Kerrclipse Music Festival for four days of live music, camping, and art at Quiet Valley Ranch.
Where: Kerrville, Texas
When: April 8
What: Immerse yourself in Hot Springs, Arkansas and surround yourself with live music from a stacked lineup of talent (including Allah-Las, Blonde Redhead, Shannon and the Clams, Deerhoof, and Mary Lattimore), astronomers, illustrious speakers, and even philosophers that will accompany you through the biggest celestial event of 2024. Check out the link above for a complete list of performers and more details on camping accommodations and more.
Where: Hot Springs, Arkansas
When: April 5—April 8
What: All my romantic peeps out there, this event is likely made for you. Get dressed up and, most importantly, get your wedding license because you're getting married right before totality hits at this incredible event—and then you'll celebrate! Make sure you read all the info and grab your tickets for the wild Total Eclipse of the Heart Festival at the link above.
Where: Russellville, Arkansas
When: April 6—April 8