The Top Solar Eclipse Festivals You Can Still Book This Year

I've typed the word "eclipse" in my writing so many times over the past few months that I've successfully hyped myself up to the max. I'm impatiently waiting for the big celestial event that will bless the skies in North America on April 8, 2024—and just like me, so are many enthusiastic and dedicated eclipse chasers who are getting ready to travel to witness the phenomenon.

But not everyone has made plans for it yet, and that's totally fine! Hence why I'm here—to share a few of the best eclipse festivals you can still take part in if you're looking to make plans to be in the path of totality this April.

All of them are a win-win. You'll be occupied by amusing activities—from listening to music to, say, getting married—while the sun is getting completely obscured by the moon and, for a few minutes, it's suddenly nighttime in the middle of the day.

Here are the eclipse festivals you can still book this year that are worth the trip: