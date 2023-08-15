These Are Spain's Best Vacation Spots, According to Locals

By now, it is no secret that Americans are flocking to Spain to get their own taste of #EuropeanSummer—but the cities that locals consider to be the best vacation spots and the cities where most tourists are headed don't have a lot of overlap. The company Spain-Holiday, experts in Spain vacation rentals, used search data to determine which cities are the most popular with Spanish locals.

The top 15 cities can be seen below:

1. Nerja

2. Benalmadena

3. Marbella

4. Malaga

5. Benidorm

6. Fuengirola

7. Torremolinos

8. Salou

9. Estepona

10. Alicante

11. Barcelona

12. Sitges

13. Moraira

14. Calpe

15. Denia

Nerja, in Andalusia, is at the top of the list. The beach town is joined by three other Andalusian towns in the top four spots, alongside Benalmadena, Marbella, and Malaga. The remainder of the top 15 are Andalusia, Valencia Community, and Catalonia. Most of the cities on this list aren't as popular as the big spots, but Barcelona does come in at the 11th spot on the list.

"Beach destinations are a hit among every traveler to Spain, even the locals. The majority of most popular destinations are coastal towns and resorts, with most of them located in Andalusia and the Valencian Community," the Spain-Holiday study states. "These regions stand out thanks to their stunning and safe beaches, perfect for swimming and water sports."

You can check out the complete list of popular local destinations over on Spain-Holiday.com.