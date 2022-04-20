The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches in Fast Food Right Now

Image by Maitane Romagosa and Chineme Elobuike for Thrillist

The fast food fried chicken sandwich competition is fierce. Hell, people (including us) even referred to it as the "chicken wars" for a while there. Turns out the competition for the best spicy chicken sandwich in fast food is, well, even hotter. Not only do you need to create a delicious overall chicken sandwich to serve as a strong foundation, you also have to infuse it with a delightful kick of heat that will please the masses. Who does it best? And which spicy chicken sandwiches have the perfect amount of crispy crunchiness and the best toppings? We took it upon ourselves to answer these very important questions. Here's what we found...

5. Jollibee: Spicy Chicken Sandwich The Build: Hand-breaded fried chicken, sriracha mayo, sliced jalapeños—all on a toasted brioche bun. Thank you, Jollibee, for this juicy, well-seasoned chicken breast with just the right spicy chicken sandwich fixins'. The crispy fillet is excellent, largely due to a fried batter than holds its crunchy texture from first bite to last. It's the sriracha mayo and sliced jalapeños that earn this sandwich extra points, though, and places it squarely above many other spicy chicken sandwiches on the market, including those from McDonald's and Wendy's.

4. Chick-fil-A: Spicy Chicken Sandwich The Build: Spicy breaded chicken breast and little, flaccid pickle chips on a buttered bun With its striking lack of sauce, Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwich could very well be the simplest we encountered in our research. It's composed of three major ingredients: a breaded chicken breast infused with spices, a couple of pickle chips, and a buttered bun. That's it. And while the lack of sauce gave us significant pause, we found that the simplicity of this sandwich is actually kind of beautiful. You don't need a ton of condiments when the spicy kick and overall fried chicken flavor is there—and in this case, it totally is. Then again, Chick-fil-A's pickles are comically little and limp. They end up doing a disservice to its overall spicy chicken sandwich efforts here.

3. KFC: Spicy Chicken Sandwich The Build: Flavorful chicken with 11 herbs and spice, pickles, and spicy sauce on a brioche bun Please take a moment to commend the Colonel for cracking the top three on this list. That's no small feat, considering the competition in this space. Then again, would we expect anything less than an absolutely delicious spicy chicken sandwich from a fast food fried chicken icon? No way. KFC was born for this, and it shows in its Spicy Chicken Sandwich. No surprise here, but the chicken itself has that KFC 11 herbs and spices flavor. The meat is moist and tender with an above-average amount of crunch that holds up through most of the eating experience, though not enough crunch to best the next two sandwiches on this ranking. Most importantly, the heat you're looking for in a sandwich with "spicy" in its name is there. The only other downside is that you might find the whole thing to be a tad too salty, even for a menu item from a fried chicken chain.



2. Burger King: Spicy Ch'King Sandwich The Build: Spicy glazed chicken, big ol' pickles, and savory sauce on a potato bun Other than Arby's somewhat disappointing Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Burger King's Spicy Ch'King is the only other spicy chicken sandwich we taste tested that employs a spicy glaze the envelopes the entire chicken breast instead of a spicy sauce on top, like most others. It's a critical characteristic that helped this sandwich soar to the No. 2 spot on this ranking. Why is it so important? This glaze unlocks an achievement that competing sandwiches struggle to attain: a consistent level of spicy heat in every bite. The King smartly stashed the spice all over the breading of the chicken breast fillet instead of a spicy sauce that could end up being unevenly distributed. We know, this is super nerdy, but we strongly contend that it makes a difference. On top of nailing the heat of the sandwich, BK does the basics better than most. In fact, we named its regular, non-spicy Ch'King the best fried chicken sandwich in fast food right now. The chicken itself is a crispy, crunchy, golden-brown marvel. The thick-cut pickles are stars in their own right, with their pleasing texture and sharp vinegar-y tang. The soft potato bun is more like what you'd find from more expensive fast casual chains. There's just one component on this sandwich that doesn't work: the savory, mayo-based signature sauce. Why Burger King decided to include the same sauce as the regular Ch'King is beyond us. It tastes just fine, but it ends up detracting from the sandwich's heat. Maybe it's just us, but we don't think that should be happening in a spicy chicken sandwich. All said, you truly cannot go wrong with Burger King's Spicy Ch'King. It's got everything a delicious spicy chicken sandwich should have, and each of those components is damn-near perfect. However, there's one spicy chicken option that's slightly better, and interestingly, it comes from a chain that's owned by the same parent company as Burger King. Guess who! Or, you know, just keep reading to find out.

1. Popeyes: Spicy Chicken Sandwich The Build: A damn-near perfect chicken breast fillet, thick-cut pickle chips, and Cajun-style spicy spread. all on a toasted brioche bun When everyone went nuts over Popeyes' fried chicken sandwich a few years ago, they were talking about the spicy version. Don't get us wrong—the regular, Classic Chicken Sandwich is exceptional. But the spicy one—and the instant wave of heat that it unleashes in your mouth—is simply better. In fact, it's the best spicy fried chicken sandwich in all of fast food today. Popeyes masters the two major aspects of a great spicy chicken sandwich: it has to be both a great chicken sandwich overall and it has to consistently deliver the perfect amount of spice to please everyone. The foundation this sandwich is built on is rock solid: It has a delightful balance of crunchy buttermilk batter and cloud-like brioche bun; crisp, tangy pickles that bless the sandwich with a depth of salt and zest; and the glorious chicken breast possesses the perfect amount of salt and spices and one of the most consistently crunch batters in the game, all while delivering an impressively juicy and succulent chicken breast interior. As for the perfect spicy heat, Popeyes achieves this with a Cajun-style, remoulade-like spread that you can almost always see peeking out from under the top of the bun. They don't skimp on it, which is critical. In our extensive testing, we found enough spicy sauce to provide an even level of heat across the entire sandwich. It combines with Popeyes' standard fried chicken spices in the batter as you eat it, resulting in enough heat to please spicy food fiends (though they can always ask for extra sauce) and an amount that won't inflame more sensitive palates. The Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich is fast food's magical alchemy at its best.

Fast Food Spicy Chicken Sandwich FAQ Which fast food chain was the first to serve a spicy chicken sandwich?

Wendy’s introduced its Spicy Chicken Sandwich in 1996. None of the other major fast food chains’ spicy chicken sandwiches predates that. So, while there were definitely spicy chicken sandwiches being made in America before 1996, Wendy’s holds the official title for the first fast food chain to serve a spicy chicken sandwich. Do any fast food chains make a buffalo chicken sandwich?

Yes, for sure. Arby’s offers a Buttermilk Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. It's made with a crispy, tender filet of buttermilk chicken drenched in spicy buffalo sauce, a creamy parmesan peppercorn ranch dressing, and shredded iceberg lettuce, all packed into a bun. Who makes the best fried chicken sandwich in fast food?

In case you missed it, this very question led to a years-long internet battle commonly referred to as the fast food chicken wars. It all started when Popeyes dissed Chick-fil-A on Twitter shortly after launching its game-changing chicken sandwich in August of 2019. Almost every other major chain has introduced new and improved chicken sandwiches since then. We’ve eaten them all, and can safely declare a winner in our ranking of the best fast food fried chicken sandwiches.