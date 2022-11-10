These Are the Best Sports Cities in the U.S. Right Now

We all have our own sports alliances, but let's be clear, just because you ride hard for the Bills doesn't mean Buffalo is a great city. Now before you send me hate mail, let me just say that WalletHub doesn't agree with me either.

The personal finance site has rounded up 2022's Best Sports Cities, and maybe I'm just salty that my home city Chicago didn't make the cut. Seriously, how did that happen? Well, according to the report, which analyzed 392 cities (from small to large) across five of the largest sports —football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and soccer—it just wasn't up to snuff.

Here are the top 10 best large sports cities:

1. Los Angeles, CA

2. Boston, MA

3. New York, NY

4. Pittsburgh, PA

5. Dallas, TX

6. Miami, FL

7. Philadelphia, PA

8. Denver, CO

9. Washington, DC

10. Atlanta, GA

Here are the top 10 best mid-sized sports cities:

1. Green Bay, WI

2. Buffalo, NY

3. Glendale, AZ

4. Salt Lake City, UT

5. Tuscaloosa, AL

6. Orlando, FL

7. Ann Arbor, MI

8. Tallahassee, FL

9. Durham, NC

10. Baton Rouge, LA

Here are the top 10 best small sports cities:

1. Clemson, SC

2. West Point, NY

3. Fayette, MS

4. State College, PA

5. Hanover, NH

6. Princeton, NJ

7. Morgantown, WV

8. Buies Creek, NC

9. Stanford, CA

10. Stillwater, OK

Now, if you need me, I'll be speaking with the manager over Chicago's 14th-place ranking.