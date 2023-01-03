All the Stargazing Events You Can't Miss in 2023

Every year features ups and downs for stargazers and space enthusiasts. In 2022, there was the Artemis launch late in 2022, along with some beautiful eclipses, a lovely lunar occultation of Mars, and other events that kept us looking up to the sky. The downs were largely about meteor showers. For two years, meteor shower peaks have landed awfully close to a full moon, making them not quite as spectacular as we like.

In 2023, things change and stay the same, as you might expect. There are some beautiful events to catch and quite a few meteor showers that are going to be showing off a little more than they have in recent years. Those events include near-perfect conditions for the Perseid meteor shower, a "ring of fire" solar eclipse, and the potential to catch an entirely new meteor shower.

Don't miss any of the alluring attractions in the night sky this year. Here are the most exciting meteor showers and stargazing events taking place in 2023.

A Celestial Trio Meets Up

When: January 22 & 23

Venus will slowly become easier to spot, rising as January progresses. Saturn is working in the opposite direction in the southwestern sky. On January 22, the two planets will come together. EarthSky notes that they will be less than half of a degree apart in the sky. That's close enough that you can see them simultaneously through binoculars. The night after that meeting, they're a little further apart, but will be joined by a thin crescent moon, forming a lovely tableau.

A Lunar Occultation

When: January 30

We saw a lunar occultation in December when the moon eclipsed Mars. That will happen once more in January. As the night proceeds, the moon will move towards Mars, covering it up for a while. The occultation will be visible in the southern US, as well as throughout Mexico and Central America. (In the Sky has a map of exactly where you can see this.) If you're in the US, but outside the area where the occultation is visible, you’ll see the moon and Mars come together in a close pairing.

Lyrid Meteor Shower

Peak: April 22-23

This is the first good opportunity to see a meteor shower in 2023. Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Center tells Thrillist we will have "excellent conditions" for the Lyrids on the night of April 22 into the morning of April 23. The shower lands "right around the new moon" providing nearly perfect conditions for the display. Though, the Lyrids will still only show about 10 meteors per hour.