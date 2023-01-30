These Are the Best and Worst States for Singles, According to a New Study

Finding love can already be exhausting as it is, so anything you can do to ease the daunting prospect is surely much welcome. You could start, for example, by being in the right place at the right time.

Luckily, the personal finance website WalletHub just released its report on 2023's Best & Worst States for Singles. The website compared the 50 states across 30 different dating-related indicators, which were divided in three different categories, including dating economics, dating opportunities, and romance & fun.

Within the dating economics category were indicators such as average wine and beer prices, median household income, and job growth rate. Shares of single adults, online dating opportunities, and openness to relationships, instead, belonged to the dating opportunities category, while the romance & fun category factored in nightlife options, restaurants per capita, and fitness facilities per capita, among other criteria.

With the most fitness and recreational facilities per square root of residents, California won the honors of best state for single people. California was then followed by New York, which snagged the second spot. The third place went to Florida. If you're single and located in West Virginia, you might want to consider moving elsewhere—sadly, the state is ranked the worst place for singles. Arkansas and North Dakota also ranked poorly in the analysis, coming in 49th and 48th, respectively.

Take a look at the top 10 below:1. California

2. New York

3. Florida

4. Texas

5. Pennsylvania

6. Illinois

7. New Jersey

8. Massachusetts

9. Wisconsin

10. Virginia

For more information and to take a look at the full report, you can visit this website.