Here Are the Best States to Live in 2022

Have you been dreaming about relocating within the United States but don't know where to begin? WalletHub has released its 2022 study on which US states are the best to live in, in terms of affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety. Within those five factors, a total of 52 different variables were evaluated. Each state was then graded out of 100. The top 10 states to live in and their grades are listed below. Massachusetts - 62.65 New Jersey - 62.01 New York - 60.64 Idaho - 58.73 Virginia - 58.73 New Hampshire - 58.25 Florida - 58.07 Wyoming - 58.00 Minnesota - 57.99 Wisconsin - 57.92 Not sure how to decide to move? Professor Katrin B. Anacker at George Mason University has some advice.

"First, try visiting the area in person, ideally multiple times. If there is time, try visiting in different seasons, different days of the week, and different times of the day," Anacker said. "Second, try talking to locals, maybe at a restaurant, small café, or grocery store. Third, read up on the area based on multiple venues to obtain a diversity of viewpoints." Each of the top 10 states has different things going for them, and even though Massachusetts is at the top of the list, it doesn't come in first place in every category. Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, and Ohio are in the top five for the lowest housing costs. Meanwhile, their ranking on the overall list is considerably lower. These are the states with the overall lowest ranking.

40. Hawaii - 47.46

41. West Virginia - 46.84

42. Kentucky - 46.39

43. Alabama - 45.61

44. Oklahoma - 43.82

45. South Carolina - 43.80

46. New Mexico - 42.51

47. Arkansas - 42.42

48. Louisiana - 41.74

49. Alaska - 40.93

50. Mississippi - 39.77 You can read the complete study, determine which states seem the best fit, and see how your current home state stacks up on WalletHub's website.

