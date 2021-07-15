These Are the Best and Worst States to Retire In

Whether you're close to retirement age or not, you've probably thought about it at least a few times. You may question whether you'll ever be able to retire, or where you'll go when you get to that point in your life. Some people stay where they are, others head to warmer weather, some go off to finally live out their dreams. There is no right way to spend your retirement years, but the fact of the matter is there are some places that are better to retire in than others.

BankRate ranked the best and worst places to retire in across the United States based on several factors, including affordability, wellness, culture, weather, and crime. Georgia finished in the top spot, followed by Florida and Tennessee. Holding it down at the bottom of the list was Maryland, which was also ranked worst in 2019. According to the rankings, Georgia's low cost of living helped push it over the edge.

These are the top five best states to retire in:

Georgia

Florida

Tennessee

Missouri

Massachusetts

Alaska

Montana

Kansas

Minnesota

Maryland

These are the five worst states to retire in:In doing this research, BankRate uncovered some interesting findings. Florida and Georgia nearly tied for the number one spot, but the Sunshine State was ultimately edged out because of the weather . While hurricanes could hit parts of Georgia, that's much more likely to happen in Florida, per BankRate. Still, the state is and always has been a retiree favorite. Tennessee came in at number three on the list but ranked number one in terms of affordability . Crime and wellness scores are what ultimately kept it from claiming the top spot, while Missouri was dragged down by a lack of culture, some crime, and low wellness scores. Massachusetts was done in by its lack of affordability, but its number one wellness ranking saved it.

If none of the top five speak to you, Wyoming, Arizona, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky also placed high on BankRate's list. Some surprises in the rankings include Hawaii placing 33rd, below places like North Dakota, and California coming in at number 37. Even Mississippi placed higher.