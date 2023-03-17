These Are the Best Cities to Study Abroad in, According to Experts
A new ranking just identified the world's top study abroad destinations.
If you've been hearing some negative reviews about studying abroad lately, worry not. As someone who spent their freshman year living in Italy with NYU, I can confirm that the worst part of the ordeal is going into student loan debt for $70,000 yearly tuition. Florence was lovely, if not filled with way too many other study abroad students. But depending on your wants and needs the city best for your time studying abroad will differ.
Online study guide hub Helpful Professor just released a ranking of the world's best study abroad cities, based on seven factors: number of universities in the city, the average university score within that city, the average number of international students per university, cost of living, freedom, safety, and friendliness.
Based on these factors, Helpful Professor determined the following 10 cities were the top options for study abroad students:
1. Montreal, Canada
2. Tokyo, Japan
3. Vancouver, Canada
4. Glasgow, United Kingdom
5. Melbourne, Australia
6. Munich, Germany
7. Sydney, Australia
8. Manchester, United Kingdom
9. Liverpool, United Kingdom
10. Copenhagen, Denmark
If you’ve studied abroad, I know what you want to talk about. Was your city one of the ones listed above or did you study elsewhere? Check out the complete study at HelpfulProfessor.com and let me know if you’ve got any strong and possibly controversial opinions about living in a historic city for an entire semester of college.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.