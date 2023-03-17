These Are the Best Cities to Study Abroad in, According to Experts

If you've been hearing some negative reviews about studying abroad lately, worry not. As someone who spent their freshman year living in Italy with NYU, I can confirm that the worst part of the ordeal is going into student loan debt for $70,000 yearly tuition. Florence was lovely, if not filled with way too many other study abroad students. But depending on your wants and needs the city best for your time studying abroad will differ.

Online study guide hub Helpful Professor just released a ranking of the world's best study abroad cities, based on seven factors: number of universities in the city, the average university score within that city, the average number of international students per university, cost of living, freedom, safety, and friendliness.