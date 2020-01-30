These Are the Best Super Bowl Deals on New TVs

If you sprung for that uber-fancy ultra high definition (UHD) tv and have been waiting for the big game to catch up to your TV, it's a big week for you. For the first time, the Super Bowl is being broadcast in 4K with HDR. That means you're getting a more lifelike broadcast without actually spending the thousands of dollars it costs to be there. (Or maybe it'll just feel creepy and too real.)
No matter how you're watching the year's most-watched TV event, you're most likely watching, well, on a TV. If your jalopy on its last leg, this is actually a great time to spring for a new one. Not the newest one, but a new one. TVs are at their cheapest around Black Friday, but right now is the second cheapest time of year to buy a new TV with around a 22% drop in prices on average, according to data compiled by Consumer Reports.
This is in part because the Super Bowl takes place not long after the Consumer Electronics Show, at which tech companies unveil how close they've come to making it feel like we live in The Jetsons. With new TVs hitting the market, last year's models drop in price, making it a swell time to get something that will impress your friends.
Here's a look at the best TV discounts you're going to find in the days leading up to the Super Bowl on February 2.
Amazon Super Bowl TV Deals
- Samsung: $105 off Samsung 50" 4K Smart LED TV - $294.99 [Get it]
- TCL: $400 off TCL 65" 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart TV - $699 [Get it]
- TCL: $670 off TCL 65" Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV - $529 [Get it]
- TCL: $900 off TCL 75" 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV - $1,399.99 [Get it]
- Samsung: $902 off Samsung Flat 75" 4K 8 SEries UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility - $1,297.99 [Get it]
Best Buy Super Bowl TV Deals
- TCL: $100 off TCL 50" LED 2160p Mart 4K UHD TV with HDR (Roku TV) - $299.99 [Get it]
- LG: $120 off LG 65" 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR - $479.99 [Get it]
- Toshiba: $170 off Toshiba 65" LED 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (Fire TV Edition) - $429.99 [Get it]
- TCL: $250 off TCL 75" LED 2160p Mart 4K UHD TV with HDR (Roku TV) - $649.99 [Get it]
- Sony: $300 off Sony 55" LED 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR - $899.99 [Get it]
Walmart Super Bowl TV Deals
- Samsung: $33 off Samsung 50" 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR - $295 [Get it]
- Vizio: $80 off Vizio 55" Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV with HDR - $399 [Get it]
- Vizio: $140 off Vizio 55" Class 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV HDR - $358 [Get it]
- Samsung: $251 off Samsung 55" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR - $348 [Get it]
- Element: $299 off Element 70" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV with HDR - $499 [Get it]
- Samsung: $320 off Samsung 65" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR - $477.99 [Get it]
- TCL: $350 off TCL 55" 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV with HDR - $549 [Get it]
- Vizio: $350 off Vizio 65" Class 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV with HDR - $648 [Get it]
- RCA: $350 off RCA 70" Class 4K UHD LED TV - $449.99 [Get it]
