A New Study Has Named the Best Taco Cities in America
The top spot is located in Texas.
Like the best city for pizza, everyone has very strong opinions about where the best US city for tacos is. But based on an abundance of data, we can draw a pretty democratic consensus on who truly holds that prize. Research conducted by RealEstateWitch.com dug into data from the US Census, US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Yelp, Numbeo, and Google Trends to determine which American city really earns the best taco title.
First, here are the top 15 US cities for tacos.
1. Austin, Texas
2. San Jose, California
3. Las Vegas, Nevada
4. San Antonio, Texas
5. San Diego, California
6. Los Angeles, California
7. Phoenix, Arizona
8. Riverside, California
9. Denver, Colorado
10. Houston, Texas
11. Salt Lake City, Utah
12. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
13. Sacramento, California
14. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
15. Richmond, Virginia
Austin earns the top spot for a multitude of reasons. For starters, Austin has 7.9 taco joints per 100,000 residents, 242% more than the average city. The city's taco spots also have an average Yelp rating of 4.31, which is reportedly 6% higher than the average city in the Real Estate Witch study.
You can also look at the interactive map from the study, which showcases the best and worst cities for tacos in the US, below.
Want even more taco data? Check out more results from the study below.
Looking for more travel inspo?
If you're ready for an adventure but not sure where you'd like to go or what to do, we're on it. The best new hotels opening up around the world. The most exciting places to travel without a passport. The world's best beaches, as ranked by travel influencers. It's all here along with all the travel news you need to stay informed and inspired.