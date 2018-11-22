These Are the Best Black Friday Deals at Target This Year

In much the same way you crave a greasy, semi-toxic breakfast sandwich when you wake up hungover, you can't help but want to treat yourself by way of consumerism after inhaling three pumpkin pies and a vat of gravy on Thanksgiving. Fortunately, Black Friday is the occasion created precisely to justify your doing just that.
That said, there are few more volatile holidays in the world of retail. Black Friday shopping is not for the faint of heart. But lucky for you, we can help. This year, before changing into a full suit of armor to tackle your local Target location in pursuit of kitchen appliances, tech gadgets, and home goods, take a look at our roundup of the best deals all across the market, and B-line for the stuff you actually want. This year's deals are the best the place has offered to date.
Best Target Black Friday TV Deals
- 55" Element Smart 4K UHD TV ($199.99)
- 49" LG 4K UHD Smart TV ($329.99)
- 32" Polaroid Flat Panel LED TV ($129.99)
- 55" TCL 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV ($349.99)
- 50" Philips Smart UHD Bright Pro TV ($429.99)
- 55" Samsung 4K HDR UHD Smart TV ($399.99)
- 50" VIZIO D-Series Class 4K HDR Smart TV ($299.99)
- 55" LG Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV ($469.99)
Best Target Black Friday Phone Deals
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, or iPhone X (Free $150 Target gift card with the activation of a Verizon Device Payment, AT&T Next, or Sprint 24-Month Installment plan)
- iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max (Free $250 Target gift card with the activation of a Verizon Device Payment, AT&T Next ,or Sprint 24-Month Installment plan)
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 (Free $300 Target gift card with the activation of a Verizon Device Payment or AT&T Next plan)
- Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL (Free $200 Target gift card with the activation of a Verizon Device Payment plan)
- TracFone LG Rebel 4 LTE no-contract phone ($49.99)
- Total Wireless Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit no-contract phone ($64.99)
- Total Wireless Samsung Galaxy J7 no-contract phone ($99.99)
Best Target Black Friday Tablet and Laptop Deals
- Apple iPad ($249.99)
- Apple iPad Mini 4 ($249.99)
- HP 11.6" Chromebook ($199.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet ($99.99)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 16GB tablet ($69.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Android tablet ($159.99)
- Google Home Hub ($99)
Best Target Black Friday Gaming Deals
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle ($299.99)
- Nintendo 2DS Mario Maker bundle ($79.99)
- Wireless Xbox and PS4 controller ($39.99)
- Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man bundle ($199.99)
- PlayStation VR bundle ($249.99)
Best Target Black Friday Gadget Deals
- Google Home Mini ($25)
- Fitbit Versa smartwatch ($149)
- Google Chromecast Video ($25)
- JBL Flip 4 waterproof speaker ($59.99)
- Sony 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray player ($149.99)
- Apple Watch Series 3 ($199.99)
- Fitbit Alta HR ($79.95)
- Amazon Echo Dot Gen 2 ($19.99)
- Amazon Echo Gen 2 ($69)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Neighborhood Collection ($179.99)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera ($59.99)
- Canon Rebel T6 DSLR bundle camera ($399.99)
- Google Home ($79)
Best Target Black Friday Kitchen & Appliance Deals
- Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo 6-qt. pressure cooker ($69.95)
- Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker ($49.99)
- Shark Navigator DLX or Rocket Ultra-Light vacuum ($89.99)
- Shark ION Robot 720 vacuum with remote ($199.99)
- KitchenAid Professional 5-qt. mixer ($219.99)
- Nespresso VertuoPlus limited-edition coffee set ($124.99)
- Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Pro Complete personal blender ($59.99)
- Crock-Pot 4.5-qt. manual slow cooker ($10)
- 2.4-qt. Power AirFryer XL ($49.99)
- George Foreman 2-serving electric grill and panini press ($10)
- BLACK+DECKER 4-slice natural convection toaster oven ($19.99)
- Tramontina 5.5-qt. Dutch oven in red ($29.99)
When Does Target Open on Black Friday?
Because Black Friday never truly limits itself to the actual friday, all Target stores will open at 5pm on Thanksgiving Day, and stay open until 1am. Doors will open up again at 7am on Friday, November 23, and remain open until 1 am, once again. This way, you can buy a sleeping bag on Thanksgiving, then sleep right next to the store in order to secure your spot the following morning.
And better yet, Target recently introduced a new mobile checkout program nationwide. This means that Target team members stationed throughout the store (they'll be dressed in red, we assume) can check you out via specialty handheld devices, and you'll never need to approach the monstrous line snaking through the front of the store. They'll get you in and out with some sense of efficiency -- we know you've got more shopping to do.
