Target's Taking on Amazon With a Huge 2-Day Sale. Here Are the Best Deals.

Monday marks the start of Amazon's annual Prime Day sale, which means tons of other major retailers are throwing competing sales to cash in on the online shopping frenzy. One of the most formidable anti-Prime Day sales this year is at Target. The bullseye'd big box store just launched a massive two-day sale, featuring deals on hundreds of thousands of products, to directly compete with Amazon.
The online sale, which Target has hailed as its biggest promotion of the summer, runs from July 15-16, the same two days as Amazon Prime Day this year (yes, it's two whole days now), the company said. While Target certainly won't be able to rival Amazon in terms of the sheer number of discounts, the retailer does have a significant draw for customers: You don't have to pay for any sort of membership to access the sale, unlike Amazon Prime and its $119 annual fee. Target is also boasting convenient shipping options, including same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Two-day delivery is free on orders of $35 or more.
Target is unleashing a big wave of deals on each of the two days of the sale. Here's what to expect on both days, according to the company:
Day 1 - Monday, July 15
- 40% off furniture and indoor rugs
- Deals on kitchen brands, like Instant Pot, Kitchen Aid, and more
- Discounts on floor care products from Shark, Dyson, Hoover, and more
- Books are buy two, get one free
Day Two - Tuesday, July 16
- Target eGift Cards are 5% off
- 30% off home items like outdoor furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, and more
- 30% small appliances, floor care, and cookware
- 30% off swimwear and select sandals
- 30% off toys and sports gear
- 30% off Cat & Jack kids uniforms
- 30% off Evenflo strollers and carseats
The deals are now available on Target.com and Target's mobile apps, so uh, maybe lock away your credit cards for the next couple of days. But if you're ready to buy a bunch of stuff you may or may not need, we're rounding up the best deals we can find on TVs, home products, furniture, and more. Check back here throughout the day.
Target's Best Home Deals Right Now
- Select rugs [40% off]
- Furniture [Up to 40% off]
- $60 off Hoover Wind Tunnel 2 Whole House Rewind upright vacuum [$89.99]
- $170 off Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System [$279.99]
- $70 off Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum [$299.99]
- $120 off Dyson Slim Ball Animal vacuum [$299.99]
Target's Best Kitchen Deals Right Now
- $120 off KitchenAid Professional 5-qt stand mixer bundle with ice cream attachment [$279.99]
- $60 off 8-qt Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker [$69.95]
- $63 off Ninja Smart Screen Blender DUO with FreshVac Technology [$99.99]
- $65 off Calphalon Precision Control 1.5L Blender - Matte Black [$64.99]
- $50 off Calphalon Precision Control Waffle Make - Matte Black [$49.99]
- $80 off Calphalon Precision Control 10 Cup Coffee Maker - Matte Black [$49.99]
- $110 off Calphalon Precision Control Slow Cooker - Matte Black [$49.99]
- 40% off Dash 900W 1.2 L Compact Air Fryer [$29.99]
- $17 off As Seen on TV 2.4qt Power AirFryer XL [$59.99]
- $30 off As Seen on TV Indoor Grill - Black [$89.99]
- $80 off Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker [$149.99]
- $20 off Keurig K-Classic K50 Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker [$69.99]
- $20 off Oster 1.3 cu ft 1100W Microwave Oven - Black [$79.99]
- $79.50 off Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi [$99.50]
Target's Best Electronics & TV Deals Right Now
- $250 off plus a $50 gift card on VIZIO E-Series 70" 4K HDR Smart TV - Black (E70-F3) [$799.99]
- $150 off Sony WH1000XM3/B Headphones [$299.99]
- $10 off Sony Noise Canceling On-Ear Wired Headphones [$39.99]
- $50 off JBL Free X True Wireless Earbuds [$99.99]
- $70 off Bose® SoundLink® Around-Ear Wireless Headphone - Black [$159.99]
- $30 off Google home or 2 for $99 [$69 or $99]
- Free Google Home Mini when you buy a Google Nest Cam [$169.99]
Target's Best Beauty/Personal Care Deals Right Now
- $12 off No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum - 0.5oz [$29.99]
- $70 off Philips Sonicare FlexCare Plus Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush [$79.99]
- $45 off Oral-B 5000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush White Powered by Braun [$79.99]
- $50 off Braun Series 9 Men's Wet & Dry Foil Shaver with Cleaning Station [$249.99]
- $30 off Braun Series 7 Men's Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Foil Shaver with Cleaning Station [$169.99]
- $5 off Braun Silk-epil SE3-270 Female Epilator [$34.99]
- $5 off InfinitiPro by Conair Salon Professional Hair Dryer 1875 Watt [$24.99]
Target's Best Misc. Deals Right Now
- Books [Buy two, get one free]
- Health, nutrition, and vitamin products [25% off]
- Musical instruments [Up to 50% off]
- 20% off 23andMe Personal Ancestry DNA Test Kit (Lab Fee Included) [$79]
- $79.99 off Razor Hovertrax 1.5 [$170]
We're scouring Target for the best deals throughout both days of the sale, so be sure to check back here for updates on what we find.
