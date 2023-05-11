It's Only a Good TikTok Travel Hack if It Feels a Little Illegal

Alright, listen, I'm ready to die on this hill—we should all agree that nobody really likes traveling. That's right. People (myself included) like getting places, but the act of traveling itself is more often than not pretty stressful and kind of sucky.

Sure, there are a few exceptions worth mentioning, like hopping on a train that blesses you with incredible views along the route, or sitting first class in a brand-new plane. But those are only a few exceptions. Usually, traveling means having to deal with annoying restrictions (we're looking at you, airline baggage policies!), drying up your wallet at the airport or train station's overpriced restaurants, and getting incredibly frustrated with last-minute cancellations and delays.

Thank goodness, TikTok exists. The social media platform which, really, has transformed into a much more fun version of Google, is filled with travel hacks that help make your travel experience much easier. Plus, thanks to the massive active community of TikTokers around the globe, every day there's a new hack or trick to discover, and at times it's hard to keep up with the pace and separate the actually useful information from an influencer's shallow engagement play.

Hence why we're here. To help you legally hack your next trip, we rounded up the travel TikToks that we love the most—and yes, several of them feel downright illegal, but we promise you won't get in trouble (hopefully). Check them out below, and keep an eye on this space for updates as new travel hacks crop up.

Get the perfect plane time lapse

Long flight? No worries—here's a way to create some positive expectations while you wait for the time to pass. This TikTok (which is also the platform's most popular travel hack of 2023 so far) shows you the best way to position your phone to get a top-notch time lapse of your flight. Trust the process, and your social media will thank you. Just be sure your phone is nice and charged and you're not relying on it for streaming a movie or scrolling social media.