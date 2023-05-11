It's Only a Good TikTok Travel Hack if It Feels a Little Illegal
Some travel "hacks" are better than other, these are the ones worth trying.
Alright, listen, I'm ready to die on this hill—we should all agree that nobody really likes traveling. That's right. People (myself included) like getting places, but the act of traveling itself is more often than not pretty stressful and kind of sucky.
Sure, there are a few exceptions worth mentioning, like hopping on a train that blesses you with incredible views along the route, or sitting first class in a brand-new plane. But those are only a few exceptions. Usually, traveling means having to deal with annoying restrictions (we're looking at you, airline baggage policies!), drying up your wallet at the airport or train station's overpriced restaurants, and getting incredibly frustrated with last-minute cancellations and delays.
Thank goodness, TikTok exists. The social media platform which, really, has transformed into a much more fun version of Google, is filled with travel hacks that help make your travel experience much easier. Plus, thanks to the massive active community of TikTokers around the globe, every day there's a new hack or trick to discover, and at times it's hard to keep up with the pace and separate the actually useful information from an influencer's shallow engagement play.
Hence why we're here. To help you legally hack your next trip, we rounded up the travel TikToks that we love the most—and yes, several of them feel downright illegal, but we promise you won't get in trouble (hopefully). Check them out below, and keep an eye on this space for updates as new travel hacks crop up.
Get the perfect plane time lapse
Long flight? No worries—here's a way to create some positive expectations while you wait for the time to pass. This TikTok (which is also the platform's most popular travel hack of 2023 so far) shows you the best way to position your phone to get a top-notch time lapse of your flight. Trust the process, and your social media will thank you. Just be sure your phone is nice and charged and you're not relying on it for streaming a movie or scrolling social media.
Family travel made 100 times easier
Parents or older siblings out there, I'm talking to you. How hard is it to use one hand to carry your luggage while the other one is busy holding your toddler in your arms? You don't have to worry about it anymore now—here's a perfect solution for a two-in-one carrier for you to check out.
A pillow with 'ulterior motives'
Okay, this one is tricky. TikTok is advising people to use a "fake pillow" to carry clothes that wouldn’t otherwise fit in their luggage. What you do is you empty the pillow and stuff the pillowcase with your belongings, and you'll be able to bring that onboard without anybody counting it as an extra piece of luggage. But, technically, you're not doing anything wrong. Who said you can’t rest your head on a pillow that’s filled with t-shirts?
Check in a tote bag to earn free miles
Yep, someone did this, and we found it so ingenious that we dedicated a whole story to it. You can check it out here, and learn how you can literally check a tote bag as luggage to earn free Delta SkyMiles. And it's legal! Just a fun airline policy loophole, at least for now.
Get your money back from a canceled or bumped flight
If you don't know who Erika Kullberg is, go follow her right now on TikTok. Kullberg is a lawyer, and she became famous on the platform for extensively explaining to followers their rights and what they are entitled to also in case of airline mishaps. Among them is a TikTok that explains how to get compensated in case of cancellation or bumping.
Starbucks gift cards for the flight crew
Okay, this one's a bit of a mystery. According to a viral TikTok, if you hand the flight attendants some Starbucks gift cards or sealed candy once you board the plane, something nice is supposed to happen. What that is, this TikToker didn't exactly say, but another TikToker tried it recently and it resulted in the traveler getting upgraded to a better seat with more legroom and a goodie bag stuffed with snacks, sandwiches, and water.
A DIY phone mount for your next short flight
No entertainment center? No worries. TikTok's got the solution for this issue, too. The next time you're on a short flight and you left your laptop or tablet at home, you can try and do this extremely simple hack to watch content on your phone without having to bend your neck for two hours. You're welcome, spine!
Wear a baggy sweatshirt and get a free carry-on
We are definitely in the "feels illegal" territory with this one, but technically you should still be in the clear. As long as the crew doesn't see your concealed personal item, you should be fine, right? Here's how to do that—you just need a baggy sweatshirt.
