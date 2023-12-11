Here's When to Avoid the Roads This Holiday Season

We've already been told that this is going to be a very busy holiday travel season. The TSA, AAA, and Google released reports estimating that it will be a record-breaking year for travel—and so far, their projections have been correct. Thanksgiving travel was momentous, and numbers hit very close to the agencies' projections. For Christmas and New Year's holiday travel, AAA is projecting that 115.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the 10-day holiday period.

The holiday period is defined as Saturday, December 23, 2023 to Monday, January 1, 2024 by AAA. This is the second-highest travel forecast that AAA has made since it began releasing the report in 2000. The highest year of holiday travel was 2019, which had 119 million travelers.

"This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last year, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places."

Of the projected 115.2 million people traveling, about 104 million of them are expected to travel by car. With so many people hitting the roads, you can expect excessive traffic. AAA has released new data on when will be the best days and times to travel for the holidays, and when will be best to avoid the roads. Let's dive into the advice.

"Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 20% longer this holiday season. In major metros, especially in Denver, Minneapolis, and Washington, DC, drivers could experience nearly double the typical delays," said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. INRIX provides the transit data to AAA. "Avoid peak commuting hours and use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services to minimize holiday travel traffic frustrations."

AAA projects that Saturday, December 23, and Thursday, December 28 will be the most congested traffic days. Another of the busiest days will be December 30, when many people will be heading back home from their holiday travels. Below are the details on the best and worst travel times, broken down by day:

Saturday, December 23

Worst travel time: 11 am-7 pm

Best travel time: Before 10 am

Sunday, December 24

Minimal traffic impact expected

Monday, December 25

Minimal traffic Impact expected

Tuesday, December 26

Worst travel time: 1 pm-5 pm

Best travel time: Before 12 pm

Wednesday, December 27

Worst travel time: 1 pm-7 pm

Best travel time: Before 12 pm

Thursday, December 2

Worst travel time: 2 pm-8 pm

Best travel time: Before 12 pm

Friday, December 29

Worst travel time: 2 pm-8 pm

Best travel time: Before 12 pm

Saturday, December 30

Worst travel time: 5 pm-7 pm

Best travel time: Before 12 pm

Sunday, December 31

Minimal traffic impact expected

Monday, January 1