The Best Days to Visit Disney World, Based on Weather and Crowds

If you've been to Disney World, you know that after you get over the hurdle of ticket prices, the real work begins. Crowds at the parks require entire systems in order to navigate long lines for everything from rides to food halls. But thankfully, there are some days that are less busy than others. The geniuses over at MagicGuides have done the hard work, and have determined when the crowds will be least busy for all four theme parks at Disney.

To do this, the folks over at MagicGuides compared the average temperature predicted on each day to the predicted crowd level, and then determined the best days to visit each park between August 2023 and June 2024.

"By using data compiled from recent years, Disney crowd calendars help us determine which theme parks will have the shortest and longest lines, to discover the best times to visit the parks for fewer crowds and beautiful weather," a MagicGuides spokesperson shared with Thrillist. "While not every traveler has the flexibility to plan their trip around the least-crowded dates, this can still be a valuable tool for all, as knowing what to expect will allow you to plan accordingly and help you to maximize your Disney experience."

Based on this information, the three best days to visit Magic Kingdom this year are October 26, 31, and November 1. Over at Epcot, there are six days: October 24, 25, 26, and 31, and November 1, and 2. There are five ideal days at Hollywood Studios: October 24, 25, 26, and 31, and November 1. At Animal Kingdom, there are 12 ideal days to choose from: between October 23 and 27, October 30 and 31, and November 1, 2, 3, 7, and 8.

Overall, it's clear the best time to visit any park is the last week of October.

MagicGuides also put together the parks' least crowded days as well. The least crowded periods of time are typically from January 2 through Presidents' Day week, between Labor Day until the week before Thanksgiving, and the week after Thanksgiving weekend until the week before Christmas. If you're looking to avoid the busiest weekends, MagicGuides advises avoiding the following times:

Presidents' Day week

Spring Break period, from mid-March through to late April

Memorial Day weekend

Summer (mid-June through Labor Day)

Thanksgiving week

Christmas week through January 1



With this information, you can start planning your next trip, hopefully with shorter lines and fewer crowds.