Experts Predict 1 Million More Cars Will Be on the Road for Memorial Day 2022

If you are planning on taking a road trip for Memorial Day Weekend 2022, you won’t be alone. According to AAA, about 39.2 million people are predicted to travel at least 50 miles away from home during the unofficial start of summer. An estimated 34.9 million of those people will be traveling by car. That’s more than an 8% increase compared to the number of Memorial Day travelers in 2021, which saw 33.4 million people on the road.

“Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what’s to come for summer travel,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel in a press release. “Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months.”

There’s plenty of other data to support the idea that this summer will be a record breaking time for travel. A study from Credit Karma found that 40% of Americans are willing to spend more money this summer to make up for travel time lost to the past two years of the pandemic. So even with gas prices putting some Americans into debt, this increase in car traffic doesn’t come as much surprise. Everyone is pretty eager to get out and explore.