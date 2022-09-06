New Footage Shows the Titanic in 8K and Offers Chance to See It Up Close
You can now book a trip down to see the 110-year-old crash for $250,000.
New footage of the sunken RMS Titanic shared by OceanGate Expeditions shows the century-old shipwreck in 8K, the clearest and most high resolution video available in 2022. (8K is a resolution of 8,000 pixels.) According to CNN, OceanGate runs expeditions down to the Titanic, with seats available alongside experts for a few civilian "mission specialists."
The trip, which has a crew of dive experts, Titanic historians, and research scientists can be experienced by tourists for the price of $250,000 per person. The wreck, which is located 2.4 miles below the ocean's surface in the North Atlantic, has been at the ocean floor since 1912. It was made even more famous by James Cameron's Titanic, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. (The movie was a perfect mix of lust, tragedy, and class struggle.)
If you can't afford the $250,000 ticket to see the infamous wreck for yourself, you can watch the video below.
"The amazing detail in the 8k footage will help our team of scientists and maritime archaeologists characterize the decay of the Titanic more precisely as we capture new footage in 2023 and beyond," said Stockton Rush, President of OceanGate Expeditions, in a press release. "Capturing this 8K footage will allow us to zoom in and still have 4K quality which is key for large screen and immersive video projects. Even more remarkable are the phenomenal colors in this footage."
If you are someone with an extra quarter mil laying around, you can learn more about the May 2023 expedition at OceanGate's website. The rest of us will just need to be satisfied with the ultra clear 8K video. This would be a great first date opportunity for Leo's next girlfriend—he could show her the inspiration for the film he was working on when he was her age.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.