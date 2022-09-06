New Footage Shows the Titanic in 8K and Offers Chance to See It Up Close

New footage of the sunken RMS Titanic shared by OceanGate Expeditions shows the century-old shipwreck in 8K, the clearest and most high resolution video available in 2022. (8K is a resolution of 8,000 pixels.) According to CNN, OceanGate runs expeditions down to the Titanic, with seats available alongside experts for a few civilian "mission specialists."

The trip, which has a crew of dive experts, Titanic historians, and research scientists can be experienced by tourists for the price of $250,000 per person. The wreck, which is located 2.4 miles below the ocean's surface in the North Atlantic, has been at the ocean floor since 1912. It was made even more famous by James Cameron's Titanic, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. (The movie was a perfect mix of lust, tragedy, and class struggle.)

If you can't afford the $250,000 ticket to see the infamous wreck for yourself, you can watch the video below.