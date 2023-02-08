February Is Full of Major Travel Deals on Flights, Hotels, Cruises & More
Be sure to check these opportunities for savings before booking your next trip.
Listen, who isn't daydreaming of a getaway at any particular moment of any particular day? This is especially true if you live in a part of the world where the winters are cold and a bit dreary. Everyone deserves some warmth and sunshine, but the question—especially with the price of eggs and pretty much everything else these days—is how can you afford it?
Luckily, this time of year is also a busy time for discounted travel. Hotels, airlines, cruise lines, and more know that many of us are feeling that wanderlust and looking for any excuse for an adventure.
With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the best travel deals out there right now, all in one place. A mix of affordable and aspirational, these deals have a bit of something for everyone. And even better, we'll continually update this story as we learn of newly announced deals and as others expire. Watch this space, and bon voyage!
Flight Deals Right Now
Play Airlines
The low-cost Icelandic airline is offering 20% off flights to a number of the most in-demand European destinations like Iceland, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Stockholm right now through February 10.
JetBlue
JetBlue is celebrating its 23rd birthday this year with a week of savings, many of which are taking the form of one-day-only deals, though it is also offering up to $600 in savings when you book through JetBlue Vacations through February 13.
Emirates Airline
When you book a premium cabin through the ever-luxurious Emirates, you can earn a complimentary night stay at the Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai. The deal is valid through February 13.
La Compagnie
The business-class-only airline is running a massive Valentine's Day sale offering BOGO flat-bed flights from NYC to three European destinations: Paris, Milan, and France. The deal runs through February 14.
Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways is running a Valentine's Day sale offering up to 25% off lead-in airfare in both its cabins on the second ticket purchased for flights between February 10 and April 31, or August 20 and October 31 (with additional blackout dates in effect). The deal ends February 14.
Frontier Airlines
Frontier has launched a $399 subscription for unlimited summer travel. Its Summer GoWild Pass can be used for both domestic and international travel between May 2 and September 30.
Delta Air Lines
Delta AmEx cardholders can now earn award flights obtained using their SkyMiles at a 15% discount through the airline's new "TakeOff 15" promotion.
Hotel Deals Right Now
NYC Hotel Week
Some of NYC's most prominent hotels are offering up to 23% off hotel bookings across the city through February 12.
Aqua-Aston Hospitality
Aqua-Aston is now offering savings on stays at its properties on Oahu Kauai, Mau, and Hawaii Island. Travelers booking online using the promo code SUNSHINE can save up to 25% off stays of three nights or more between now and June 15. To get the deal, book by February 13.
Marriott Bonvoy
The hotel giant is offering savings at many of its properties through its winter sale. The deals are only available if you book through March 31, for travel through March 31.
Capital One Travel
VentureX cardholders can earn a $100 "experience credit" if they stay at any of the card company's new Premier Collection of hotels and resorts. The credits can be applied to dining, spa services, and more. Room upgrades, when available, are also offered to cardholders.
Cruise Deals Right Now
Holland America Line
The cruise line's end-of-year "Time of Your Life" promotion is continuing through February 28 and is offering up to 30% off your cruise fare, a free balcony upgrade, free fares for kids, and reduced deposits. The deal is available for select cruises from summer 2023 to spring 2024.
Virgin Voyages
Virgin is now offering 55% off cruise fare for a second traveler—and up to $600 in drink credits—for cruises booked by February 28, for travel through March 15, 2024. The deal applies to all Sea Terrace and below categories on all sailings in all regions.
Princess Cruises
The popular cruise line is running its "Best Sale Ever" and offering up to 35% off cruise fare, up to $150 of onboard spending money, and a refundable $100 deposit you can put toward sailings to 330 destinations. To take advantage of the offer, book through March 1.
Cunard
The luxury cruise line's "Treat Yourself, On Us" sale is offering up to 30% off fares and up to $2,000 in onboard credits for 2023 and 2024 cruises booked through March 28.
Regent Seven Seas
If you book your cruise by March 31, you can get a free suite upgrade through the cruise line's Upgrade Your Horizon promotion. The promo is available for cruises through May 2025.
More Travel Deals Right Now
Explore Worldwide
The global tour company keeps single travelers in mind with a Valentine's Day offer for free single room upgrades and half-price travel add-ons. The deal is available when you book between February 14 and February 28.
App in the Air
Any US users booking a flight through this "personal travel assistant" app in February will receive 25% off using the promo code CATCHFLIGHTS.
Quark Expeditions
The polar adventure company's Escape Sale is offering up to 45% off polar voyages, plus additional perks, if you book by April 3.
Missing Anything?
If you know of other travel deals that we missed, help us spread and word by emailing us at news@thrillist.com.