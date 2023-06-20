The Best Travel Experiences in the World Right Now, According to Tripadvisor

The winners of 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best "Things to Do" Awards from Tripadvisor have been announced, and the lists are out just in time for the beginning of summer. The awards were determined by Tripadvisor review data that was left by reviewers between May 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023.

The awards include a list of the top overall experiences, plus sub-categories like Bucket List Experiences, Cultural & Historical Tours, and the newer sub-category Family-Friendly Experiences.

"Experiences turn travelers into adventurers, connecting them with the local community and giving them unforgettable stories for years to come. With more than 300,000 bookable experiences in over 250,000 destinations worldwide, Tripadvisor helps people access the best things to do globally, and we're committed to expanding that number of tours and attractions across every destination,” Kate Urquhart, general manager of experiences at Tripadvisor, said in a statement.

Here are the top 10 experiences all over the world, according to reviewers.

1. Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa Tour, Honolulu, Hawaii

2. Thai Cooking Course, Chiang Mai, Thailand

3. Ubud Tour - Best of Ubud, Ubud, Bali

4. Red Dunes ATV, Sandsurf, Camels, Stargazing & 5* BBQ, Dubai, UAE

5. Best DMZ 3rd Infiltration Tunnel Tour from Seoul, Seoul, South Korea

6. Reykjavik Food Walk - Local Foodie Adventure, Reykjavik, Iceland

7. Amsterdam Luxury Guided Sightseeing Canal Cruise, Amsterdam, Netherlands

8. Angkor Wat Sunrise Tour, Siem Reap, Cambodia

9. San Juan Guided Snorkel Tour, San Juan, Puerto Rico

10. Hanoi Jeep Tours, Hanoi, Vietnam

These are the top 10 experiences in the US, according to reviewers:

1. Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa Tour, Honolulu, Hawaii

2. Juneau Wildlife Whale Watching, Juneau, Alaska

3. History and Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour, Salem, Massachusetts

4. Party Bike in Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona

5. Niagara Falls American-Side Tour with Maid of the Mist Boat Ride, Niagara Falls, New York

6. Xtreme Parasail in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

7. Deluxe USS Arizona Memorial and Historical City Tour, Honolulu, Hawaii

8. Swim with Manatees, Crystal River, Florida

9. Fairbanks Snowmobile Adventure from North Pole, North Pole, Alaska

10. The Official Hollywood Sign Walking Tour in Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California

The top-rated water park experience in the world is Siam Park in Tenerife, Spain, and the number one in the US is Silver Dollar City in Brandon, Missouri. For the complete list of winners and an abundance of travel inspiration, check out all the winners on Tripadvisor.