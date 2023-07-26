The Best Travel Rewards Programs, According to U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report just released its 2023-2024 Best Travel Rewards Programs ranking. The rankings are broken down into two categories: the Best Hotel Rewards Programs and the Best Airline Rewards Programs. Given the increasing popularity of rewards programs—and just how much you can save with them—joining one now might feel almost obligatory. Whether you're considering signing up for the first time or are seeking out greener pastures, knowing which rewards programs are held in high esteem can't hurt.

This year's rankings from U.S. News & World Report features 10 airline rewards programs and 15 hotel rewards programs. “The rankings consider highly coveted factors by travelers, including the ease of earning free flights or stays, property and flight availability, and additional benefits such as complimentary checked bags, discounted room rates and elite member perks," a statement from U.S. News states.

Here are the top five programs in their respective categories.

Hotel Rewards Programs

1. Wyndham Rewards

2. Choice Privileges

3. Marriott Bonvoy

4. World of Hyatt

5. IHG One Rewards

Airline Rewards Programs

1. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

2. Delta SkyMiles

3. United MileagePlus

4. American Airlines AAdvantage

5. JetBlue TrueBlue

This is the first year that Wyndham Rewards has been featured in the top spot for hotel rewards since 2021, while Alaska Airlines has been in the top spot for airline rewards from U.S. News for nine years straight. Last year, World of Hyatt was the top ranked hotel rewards program.

"A growing number of hotel reward programs have reintroduced experiences, tours and activities as additional ways to earn and use points," said Elizabeth Von Tersch, U.S. News senior travel editor, in a statement. "Ultimately, everyday travelers are looking to effortlessly earn points and use them for free flights or hotel stays. The programs that make this easy come out on top in our rankings."