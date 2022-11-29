These Are the Best Travel Tuesday Deals You Can Book Right Now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday usually get all of the holiday sale spotlight, but have you heard of Travel Tuesday? It's a day dedicated to big savings on almost all things travel-related, and you can grab tons of great deals on flights, hotels, cruises, and more.

In fact, according to Hopper, Travel Tuesday (also known as Travel Deal Tuesday) is actually responsible for 50% more travel deals than Black Friday and 30% more than Cyber Monday. Last year, Hopper detected a whopping 68 deals per second on its platform on Travel Tuesday, and the site sent 12 million deal notifications on that one day alone.

That's all to say, there are typically lots of Travel Tuesday deals to be had and this year is no exception. Check out some of the best deals below.

Travel Tuesday Flight Deals

Alaska Airlines

Grab one-way fares starting out at $29 now through November 30. There also aren’t any change fees on main cabin and first class fares.

Spirit Airlines

The budget airline is offering one-way flights starting at $20.23 in its latest Travel Tuesday sale, which continues through November 30. Travel dates are limited to January 3 to February 15.

United Airlines

Book a United trip by December 2 and you can fly across the Atlantic or Pacific for as low as 30,000 miles roundtrip (plus taxes and fees). Premier elite members and United Chase cardmembers can also save up to 50% on economy award fares including destinations across Europe, Australia, or Asia for travel January 9 – March 21, 2023.

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is offering discounted flights from the contiguous US to Auckland for as little as $1,095 through November 29.

Hawaiian Airlines

You can book one-way flights from California to Hawaii from $100 through Hawaiian Airlines.

JetBlue

With the JetBlue "We Just Click" sale, you can save $50 on one-way flights that cost $100 or more per person. Book before midnight ET on November 29 with the discount code CYBER22. The discount doesn't apply to transatlantic flights. The airline is also offering up to $750 off JetBlue Vacations packages for travel between December 5, 2022, and October 5, 2023.

Play Airlines

The Icelandic airline is offering up to 40% off discounts on flights to Iceland and other European destinations.

Hopper

The travel booking app Hopper has announced exclusive discounts on bookings made through its app on November 29.

Travel Tuesday Hotel Deals

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy members can save 20% on Marriott stays from November 27, 2022—January 16, 2023, when booking through November 29. Non-members can get 15% off during the same booking window.

Hyatt

Use the promo code UNLOCK and you can get 20% off paid rates at more than 950 Hyatt properties worldwide. The savings are valid on bookings through April 30, 2023, but you have to book by November 30 to secure the deal.

Hilton Grand Vacations

You can score a $99 four-day/three-night package at certain Hilton Grand Vacation properties if you book through November 29 for stays within the next 12 months. Check out eligible properties here.

Kimpton Hotels

IHG One members can score up to 20% off Best Flexible Rate stays at participating Kimpton properties when they book through December 5. Details can be found here.

Graduate Hotels

You can get 50% off your stay when you book a Graduate property by December 2 for stays through March 31, 2023, using the code CYBER22.

Travel Tuesday Cruise Deals

Norwegian Cruise Lines

Now through December 5, if you book a cruise on any of Norwegian's ships, the second guest will sail for free. You can also absorb everything the company’s Free At Sea promotion has to offer, such as free unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, and free Wi-Fi.

Celebrity Cruises

If you book by December 1, Celebrity is offering a buy one, get one 75% off promo. The deal is valid on most voyages from December 2 to April 30, 2025. You can also receive up to $800 in onboard credit, depending on the length of the trip and your cabin type.

Azamara

Book by December 2 for $1,000 in onboard credit on over 100 European voyages that depart from January 4 through November 15, 2023, in addition to a two-category cabin upgrade.

More Travel Tuesday Deals

Amtrak

Amtrak's Auto Train tickets are starting at just $29 if you book by November 29. Details on the sale, including travel dates and blackout periods are available here.

Legoland

Vacation packages and single-day tickets are available for up to 50% off if you book by November 29.

Universal Orlando

The resort is offering a "get two days free" deal this week. If you buy a two-day, two-park pass, you can get two additional days free of charge. Details available here.