These Are the Top U.S. Airlines, According to the Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal has just shared its official 2022 ranking of US airlines, and the scorecard might surprise you just a bit. For starters, the general mayhem that plagued the airline industry in 2022 might make it hard to look back on the year with any sort of fondness. Cancellations, delays, and more cancellations seemed to define much of the year, especially on major travel weekends.

But, however you feel about it, there were still US airlines that fared better than others, according to WSJ. Below is the airlines' overall ranking based on a number of factors including on-time arrivals, canceled flights, extreme delays, tarmac delays, mishandled baggage, involuntary bumping, and complaints.

1. Delta

2. Alaska

3. Southwest

4. United

5. Allegiant

6. American

7. Spirit

8. Frontier

9. JetBlue

Delta finished in top place, followed by Alaska and Southwest Airlines. Despite Southwest's massive cancellation crisis at the end of the year, they still weren't the worst offender when it came to cancellations. That honor belongs to Allegiant—Southwest actually came in seventh.