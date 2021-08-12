These Are the Best U.S. Airports for Cheap International Flights

Editor's Note: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to fluctuate rapidly and impact communities all over the world. If you’re venturing out, triple-check the opening status, entry requirements, and safety protocols for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Despite rising concern over the Delta variant, travel and flight bookings are still up. In fact, late last month, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said the industry was only getting "stronger and stronger" with each week. Now, if you're planning to join the masses (and, please, think on this a bit before you do), you might want to consider a few specific airports. It could save you serious cash.

Scott's Cheap Flights has compiled a list of the best and worst airports across the United States for cheap international travel, with the greater New York City area's JFK and Newark boasting some of the best rates in the country for flights.

"There are a ton of planes traveling between JFK and the rest of the world every day, and all those routes and airlines mean—yep, you guessed it—a whole lot more deals," Founder Scott Keyes said in the ranking.

Here are the best airports for cheap international travel:



1. John F. Kennedy International Airport

2. Newark Liberty International Airport

3. Chicago O'Hare International Airport

4. Los Angeles International Airport

5. Washington Dulles International Airport

6. Miami International Airport

7. San Francisco International Airport

8. Boston Logan International Airport

9. Philadelphia International Airport

10. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Of course, there are just as many overpriced airports as there are cheap ones. Scott rounded those up too. Long Beach, Northwest Florida Beaches, and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky? Skip those if you can.

"The smaller the metro area and airport, and the fewer flights and airlines operating from that airport, the fewer chances for deals," Keyes said. Scroll the list and start booking—safely, that is.