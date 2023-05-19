These Are the Nation's Best Beaches, According to Dr. Beach Himself

Dr. Beach is a real person and as the name might suggest, he is an expert when it comes to, well, beaches.

Dr. Beach is the well-earned nickname of Stephen Leatherman, a professor in the department of earth and environment at Florida International University. For the past 33 years, Leatherman has released an annual list of the top 10 beaches in the US. As the Associated Press reports, every year Dr. Beach considers America's 650 public beaches, and comes up with a top 10 ranking following a precise set of criteria.

According to his own website, Dr. Beach “works tirelessly to increase awareness about the dangers of rip currents and to promote no smoking at beaches.” Among the 50 factors he takes into account to produce the annual list is, in fact, whether a beach forbids cigarette smoking to prevent discarded butts, as well as sand type, wave action, whether lifeguards are present, presence of wildlife, the level of development, and crowding, among others.

This year, the top prize went to St. George Island State Park in Florida. Here, Dr. Beach enjoys beachcombing and shelling, and praises the beach's crystal-clear waters and white sand. Second on the list was Duke Kahanamoku Beach, located in Oahu, Hawaii, which is famous for its offshore coral reef and its picturesque long stretch of sand. Finally, the bronze medal went to New York's very own Coopers Beach, which is a beach in Southampton. Here, beachgoers can enjoy a sprawling space featuring great beach access and even a great snack bar.

Check out the full ranking of the top 10 US beaches below:

1. St. George Island State Park, Florida Panhandle

2. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

3. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York

4. Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

5. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina

6. Coronado Beach, San Diego

7. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii

8. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

9. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

For more details on the ranking, you can visit Dr. Beach's website.